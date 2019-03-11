Andre Drummond Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons center Ander Drummond has been named Eastern Conference player of the week.

Drummond led the Pistons to a 3-0 week by averaging 22.3 points (67% FG), 18.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He recorded 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in each game, including 31 points and 15 rebounds vs. Minnesota (3/6) and his league-leading 11th 20/20 game of the season with 20 points and 24 rebounds at Chicago (3/8). Drummond recorded 20 points (6-7 FG, 8-10 FTs) and eight rebounds in the second half to lead the Pistons to a win after a 16-point deficit vs. Minnesota (3/6). He then scored 14 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the second half at Chicago (3/8) to help the Pistons win after trailing by as many as 21 points. He outrebounded the Bulls 18-14 in the second half.

Drummond, the NBA’s leader in rebounds per game (15.2) and double-doubles (54), has helped the Pistons to wins in 12 of their last 14 games, including five straight wins, which is currently the most in the Eastern Conference.