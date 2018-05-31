With Stefanski in place, Pistons priorities could shift to landing a coach first

AUBURN HILLS – A few random thoughts on how the hiring of Ed Stefanski sets a course for the Pistons with the draft three weeks away and the start of free agency and the thick of trading season just a month off:

I think Steve Clifford is a terrific coach who got dealt a bad hand with injuries – not to mention his personal health issues – and lost his job with Charlotte. But Orlando’s move to hire him takes one more contender for a head coach out of play without any impact on the Pistons. Clifford was a Stan Van Gundy disciple from their days in Orlando and while he might well be an ideal choice for the young Magic, he wasn’t a realistic candidate with the Pistons. They weren’t going to sever ties with Van Gundy only to turn around and hire one of his two closest confidantes, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra the other. That leaves the Pistons and Toronto as the only teams in the market for a head coach. Dwane Casey has been reported – logically and prominently – as among those under consideration by the Pistons. Toronto isn’t hiring Casey back after canning him following Cleveland’s second-round sweep of the Raptors. It’s possible there will be overlap in the Pistons and Raptors searches and that might matter if, say, Gregg Popovich were suddenly a free agent and weighing which challenge intrigued him more. But whatever urgency seemed to exist for the Pistons to move fast and get a coach on board ASAP when Van Gundy was dismissed nearly four weeks after the season ended has pretty much evaporated.

That said, there’s another reason the Pistons – and that essentially means Tom Gores’ inner circle and now led by Stefanski, the well-respected veteran of four NBA front offices – might very well name a head coach before a general manager. The reason: Stefanski. Getting him in place – a guy who not only has spent more than two decades as an NBA executive but led front offices in both New Jersey and Philadelphia – gives the Pistons a lead voice for the critical periods ahead: the draft, free agency and the trade frenzy that comes with it. More critically, it puts in place a vision. Stefanski’s three-year contract speaks loudly of the role he’ll serve – regardless of titles - and he’ll undoubtedly be a prominent figure directing both searches and setting the organizational agenda.