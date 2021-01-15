The right stuff: Weaver ‘extremely excited’ by what he’s seen from Pistons ‘Core 4’ rookies

If a general manager never feels as strongly about his draft picks after their selection as on draft night, it’s probably not a good sign for his franchise’s future.

Rest assured, Troy Weaver today appears more bullish on the four players he drafted two months ago than ever.

“I said all along with this rookie class, we wanted to make sure we get the person right and the mentality and the DNA and I feel confident we’ve done that,” Weaver said. “I feel confident that these guys will continue to progress and trend in a positive direction. Four great human beings, four great workers, four selfless guys.”

While the consensus opinion of the draft was that it lacked high-end stars, Weaver resisted notions that it also was shy on depth. He went into the draft with only the team’s first-round pick – the No. 7 overall slot – but a dizzying series of transactions resulted in the Pistons coming out of the night with picks at 16, 19 and 38 additionally.

Saddiq Bey has already solidified his spot in Dwane Casey’s rotation and is sixth among rookie scorers and tied with Tyrese Haliburton for most 3-pointers made with 25. Isaiah Stewart is fourth among rookie rebounders – Bey ranks fifth – while sharing backup center minutes with Jahlil Okafor. Saben Lee, playing on a two-way contract, has appeared in two games but could be line for a bigger role due to the hip injury suffered by the fourth rookie, Killian Hayes.

Hayes was injured Jan. 4 at Milwaukee, suffering a torn labrum in his right hip. There’s been no timetable given for Hayes’ return or an announced determination on whether the injury might require surgery. If that were to happen, Hayes’ rookie season would be over. In any case, it’s been significantly diminished.

“It’s a gut punch for the kid,” Weaver said. “Because he wants to be successful. Like any other rookie, he wants to establish himself and now that progress has to be slowed down.”

Weaver loved the mindset Hayes brought to the Pistons as a 19-year-old who grew up in France and had three season of professional play in Europe on his resume already. And while the Pistons are mindful of the need to surround Hayes and keep him engaged as he undergoes rehabilitation, Weaver expects that mindset to propel him through the ordeal.

“He was a rookie point guard trying to find his way. Time and minutes were going to help him continue to grow and now that’s been taken away,” Weaver said. “He has to continue to grow in other areas. It’s tough, but he’s built for this. He’s a guy that can handle it. He’s a worker. He’s diligent. He’s tough-minded. We’ll see him on the other side of it. He’ll be better from it.”

Weaver is gauging his rookies through a lens adjusted for the fact they are performing amid unprecedented circumstances.

“Isaiah, being a rookie big is extremely tough – as well as being a rookie point guard, without any Summer League or time to really build your confidence. Without that tool, they went straight into action. Killian was trying to find his way and now Saben’s getting afforded some opportunities. Isaiah, absolutely the same, as well as Saddiq has shown well.

“I’m extremely happy with the core four. These guys, they’re the last guys to leave the building every day, usually the first in. Like I said, we can debate the player all day long, but we’re not going to debate the person. These are high-character guys who work and are selfless. Extremely excited about them.”