Pistons returning 60 percent of 2018-19 roster, but additions make them better for 2019-20

With the permanent caveat that reasonably good health is a necessity, the Pistons inarguably will field a better roster to start the 2019-20 season than the one that finished 2018-19 in the playoffs.

That’s before you factor in the likelihood of benefitting from relative roster continuity – in an off-season where 40 percent of NBA players hit free agency, the Pistons come back with 60 percent of their roster – and a season of marinating in Dwane Casey’s system behind them.

According to research from John Schumann of NBA.com, only seven NBA teams have a greater percentage of minutes played from 2018-19 from returning players for 2019-20 than the 65 percent the Pistons have. Only two of the teams with a greater percentage of returning minutes, Orlando and Milwaukee, were Eastern Conference playoff teams like the Pistons.

The Pistons won 41 games in Casey’s first season, but they were 8-18 in the 26 games Ish Smith missed. That said something about Smith but perhaps even more about the lack of options the Pistons had to take his minutes when he went down. Jose Calderon, a terrific point guard in his day, turned 37 during training camp last September and his tank was about at empty.

Had the Pistons broken even in the games Smith missed, they would have finished with a 46-36 record.

So let’s start there with reasons the Pistons are better for the off-season player movement they’ve experienced: