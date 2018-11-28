Pistons hold off Knicks; make it three wins in a row

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-108 win over the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena

THIRD STRAIGHT WIN – When Andre Drummond misses everything – both dunk attempts, two other shots, all four free throws – and you’re still ahead by eight points at halftime, maybe it’s your night. Drummond’s frustrating night aside – he finished with six points, five turnovers and 14 rebounds – the Pistons won their third straight, playing strong defense and getting another standout performance from their bench. The Knicks came into the game less a 7-14 team and more a team on a three-game winning streak over three likely playoff teams in Boston, New Orleans and Memphis – all but the middle game on the road. Reggie Jackson and Dwane Casey’s bench saved the Pistons in the first half, Jackson scoring all of his 17 points and penetrating at will and the bench supplying 23 of the 51 points, including nine apiece for Stanley Johnson and Langston Galloway. Johnson finished with 21 points in maybe his best all-around game of the season. His third blocked shot of the game – a chase-down block to prevent an Allonzo Trier dunk with 35 seconds left – closed out the win. Johnson was on the floor to end the third quarter and start the fourth when the Pistons used a 10-0 run to open a 16-point lead. The Knicks went on a quick 8-0 run over a three-possession span to pull within eight with three minutes to go but never got closer than seven until the final seconds. The Pistons, halfway through a six-game home stand, won their third straight game.

FOUL MAGNET – After a confounding day against Phoenix on Sunday when Blake Griffin didn’t attempt a free throw despite spending most of his day going against undersized players, he got to the line for 16 foul shots this time around. By midway through the third quarter, three players used by the Knicks – who weren’t as aggressive with their double teams as others have been – had amassed 13 fouls: five for Mario Hezonja and four apiece for Noah Vonleh and Mitchell Robinson. Robinson fouled out with 3:27 left in the third quarter and the Knicks used center Enes Kanter to guard Griffin to finish the quarter with Andre Drummond on the bench and Zaza Pachulia in for him. Griffin finished with 30 points, hitting 12 of his 16 free throws. When the Knicks went small in the final four minutes, Kevin Knox got a turn on Griffin and the Pistons attacked the rookie, as well. Vonleh fouled out with 2:29 left, going over Griffin’s back for an offensive rebound, and Hezonja fouled out in the final minute. The Pistons allowed New York to hang around – and get its offense going in the third quarter – by sending the Knicks to the foul line way too much, as well. The Pistons rank 29th in the NBA in both fouls committed per game (24.1) and opponent free-throw attempts (26.8). The Knicks were 27 of 32 at the line on 26 Pistons fouls while the Pistons hit 32 of 45 on 31 Knicks fouls.

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS – The game matched two of the NBA’s top offensive rebounding teams – the Pistons came in No. 2, the Knicks No. 4 – but it was the thing that kept New York in the game early. After a quarter, the Knicks held a 9-0 edge in offensive rebounding with Enes Kanter (four) and rookie Mitchell Robinson (three) getting the most work done. Andre Drummond, the league’s top offensive rebounder, picked up two fouls by the eight-minute mark and finished the first half with two offensive rebounds. It was 10-2 in offensive rebounds at halftime, 10-5 after three quarters and 13-7 as the game ended. The Pistons came into the game trailing only Oklahoma City in offensive rebound percentage at 31.6 and No. 4 in defensive rebound percentage at 75.4. The Knicks finished with a slight overall edge in rebounding, 50-48.