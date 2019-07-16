Other than Sekou’s minor setback, Pistons had a smashing stay in Las Vegas

You never leave Summer League seeing all you hoped to see, but any realistic assessment of how their two weeks in the desert went for the Pistons would be overwhelmingly positive.

First-round pick Sekou Doumbouya only got to play in one game, Saturday’s finale, after experiencing hamstring pain following three days of practice leading to the July 5 opener. Other than that, there wasn’t a lot that left anyone disappointed.

Here are the takeaways from their 4-1 Summer League run: