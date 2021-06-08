Lottery Tuesday: When ‘rebuilding’ leans so heavily on fate, it’s no wonder why Troy Weaver prefers ‘restoring’

(Editor’s note: The most important NBA draft lottery draw for the Pistons since 1994 will take place two weeks from today, June 22. We’ll take a look at different aspects of the lottery each Tuesday from now until then, continuing with today’s look at how other teams with recent lottery appearances have fared in their aftermath.)

Troy Weaver’s explanation for why he chose “restoration” over “rebuilding” to describe the process he’s overseeing as Pistons general manager was at once quaint and uniquely appropriate for Detroit.

“My dad, he used to collect older cars and he had a ’66 Monte Carlo he was restoring and before he passed I would go out there and talk with him,” Weaver said in March when asked about his choice of words. “He said you can only restore something that’s great. That stuck with me. There’s been greatness here in Detroit – three championships. That’s why I use restoring.”

If restoring didn’t fit so neatly in the Motor City, chances are Weaver would have found another word – anything other than rebuilding. That word has been forever tarnished by what transpired in Philadelphia in the middle of the last decade when the 76ers went as far down the rabbit hole as a professional league can tolerate, deliberately engineering rosters to accumulate the most losses possible in pursuit of the most lottery combinations conceivable.

Recall Weaver’s words upon his hiring a year ago: “Traditional rebuilds are pretty much a thing of the past – the two- or three-year rebuild and see what you have in two or three years. My philosophy is one-year rebuild every year. Try to be open-minded, go to the drawing board without mortgaging the future and try to put the best team on the floor.”

So if Weaver is grinding his teeth especially tightly on June 22 when the lottery countdown starts at 14, it’s because the stakes are higher when you don’t plan on being back in the lottery next year and the year after that. There is evidence to support wherever one comes down on the merits of tanking, but Weaver’s competitive motor runs too hot to endure another season or two of 82-game grinds that all boil down to the whims of tumbling ping-pong balls in spring.

And especially since the NBA altered the formula to flatten lottery odds. Even after a 20-52 record in the truncated 2020-21 schedule to earn the most favorable odds possible, it’s still basically a coin flip – 52-48 – that the Pistons will wind up with a top-four pick. Their single most likely statistical outcome, a 27.8 percent chance, is picking fifth.

Here’s a look at six teams – three from each conference – that have undergone one or two rebuilding efforts in the last decade alone. The track record should show why Weaver is skeptical of the wisdom of the commonly understood meaning of rebuilding.