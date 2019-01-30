Gores: Everything in play but he, Griffin still see upside for Pistons

DETROIT – Tom Gores says everything is on the table, but on the one-year anniversary of the most significant deal of his tenure as Pistons owner it’s safe to say Blake Griffin is at the center of whatever vision for the future he could possibly conjure.

“I think everybody would agree that Blake has been incredible,” he said at halftime of the 115-105 loss to Milwaukee. “He really has not disappointed anybody. He’s a real leader on top of it.”

Gores called Griffin and Andre Drummond the core and expressed optimism that the Pistons could make a playoff run as the schedule eases up a little and injured players return to the fold.

“What are we? Two and a half out? I think we can do it,” Gores said. “The schedule changes. We’ve had a very tough schedule, so I think this team with Blake and Andre at the core, they really should. We’ve just got to shoot better, just little things. Also, Dwane (Casey) is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He’s just figuring the puzzle out, a little at a time.”

Griffin reiterated his positive feelings for the trade and his situation with the Pistons, as he’d expressed on Monday, and his appreciation for Gores’ show of faith.

“It’s always nice to know that you have the support from your ownership and front office and those guys have been great,” Griffin said. “Tom’s been great. Everybody in the front office has been great. But it’s up to us to come out and play hard and put a product on the floor that’s worth watching or entices people to want to come and play here.”

With the trade deadline at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7, a little more than a week away, Gores said the front office is active but that nothing is imminent – and everything is being considered.

“If there’s something that comes along, we’ll look at it,” he said. “We want to win. Nothing’s changed. We want to make the playoffs. To me, the future is a little bit about now. I just think we have enough here. We do really have two All-Stars with Andre and Blake. Dwane just got here.”

For the right move, Gores said he’d unflinchingly take on a contract that would push the Pistons into NBA luxury taxes.

“I hope we can go into the luxury tax,” he said. “It’s what I’m hoping for – that there’s a big enough move for us to do something. To me, it’s all about moving this team forward, so that’s what I’m hoping for.”

With recent news of New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis requesting a trade, Gores was asked if he feared Griffin would grow frustrated and follow a similar path.

“Blake and I know each other pretty well, so I know he’s committed to Detroit, to me, to us,” Gores said. “If you see him competing, it’s because he wants to win and he believes in us. … I’d be frustrated. I want to win. I mean, he’s having the best season of his life, but if you’re not winning, like, who cares? So I’d be frustrated, too, and he’s a leader so he’s pushing everybody.”

“Yeah, I am happy here and of course I’m frustrated,” Griffin said. “You should be frustrated. But I still – like Tom – believe in this team and we can turn this around and fettle off a couple of wins and be fine. The NBA, it’s ups and downs. After a loss or several losses, you’re not supposed to be happy. If there’s guys in here smiling, point them out and I’ll say something.”

With the East’s top team as a draw, Gores was asked if mediocre Pistons attendance frustrated him.

“It doesn’t frustrate me,” he answered. “We have to win and then our fans will show up, so we can’t expect for them to do that without putting the product on the floor. Once we put the product on the floor, that’s different. Right now we’ve got to deliver.”