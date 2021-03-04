‘An excellent team win’ – Pistons rip Raptors on a night of many stars

The Pistons understood offense would be a shared responsibility on a night they were without their five leading scorers. And share the Pistons did – to the tune of a season-high 40 assists.

“We just came out and said we wanted to play together and have fun. That was our main objective,” Rodney McGruder said after playing a significant role in the 129-105 win over Toronto on a night both lineups were depleted. “We did say, ‘Next man up.’ We’re missing several guys.”

Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose began the season as anchors of the first and second units and now neither is with the team. Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson took their places as centerpieces of the starting and bench units, but both were missing Wednesday – Grant with a leg injury that won’t have him out long, Jackson with a stomach ailment. Throw in Delon Wright, who took over at point guard for the injured Killian Hayes, and his 10.7 points a game among those not available to Dwane Casey for the matchup in Tampa against his former team.

So that was several “next men” Casey couldn’t wave into the game. McGruder had only appeared in 10 games but was called on for 26 minutes against the Raptors. He responded with 20 points, matched by Saben Lee to give the Pistons two 20-point bench scorers in the same game.

And that was perhaps the least eyebrow-raising of the many remarkable statistics the Pistons left for the record books.