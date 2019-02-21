Break over, Pistons ready to get back to work ‘in a desperate mode’

AUBURN HILLS – Vacation, over. And the Pistons aren’t afforded the luxury of easing back into the job.

Dwane Casey gathered them for practice Wednesday night – all but Blake Griffin, given an extra day off, as Casey has done in seasons past for those with All-Star obligations – and didn’t have to get on his soapbox to stress the need for a sense of urgency.

“These next 26 are going to be important for us,” Casey said. “It’s in our hands. We control our own destiny.”

That destiny appears considerably brighter today than it might have three weeks ago when the Pistons lost to Milwaukee to fall to 21-28 and stood three full games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They’ve gone 5-2 since then, though, with the NBA’s No. 5 defense and No. 12 offense. While Griffin has maintained his All-NBA numbers over that span, the turnaround came as both Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson elevated their play to All-Star levels.

Over the last 10 games, Drummond is averaging 22.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocked shots while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 71.2 percent from the foul line. Jackson has seen an even more dramatic surge in production, averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 49.3 percent overall and 48.4

percent from the 3-point arc.

“I think (Drummond) and Reggie are playing the most efficient offense as they’ve played since I’ve been here in the last 10,” Casey said. “Probably the reason it’s been such an uptick in our offense. (Drummond) is making shots, finishing at the rim, done an excellent job of protecting the rim. For him, it’s as simple as finishing plays at the rim. He’s making his free throws. That’s really helped him a lot. His numbers in the last 10 to 12 games have been off the charts.”

The Pistons jump back in with both feet, playing the first of their six remaining back-to-back sets with road games at Atlanta and Miami. The game with the Heat carries added weight as the teams start the break with identical 26-30 records, tied for the No. 8 spot with the Pistons currently holding the tiebreaker based on superior conference record. But both remaining Pistons-Heat games are at Miami, which opens the second half Thursday at Philadelphia – the 76ers without Joel Embiid and the Heat getting Goran Dragic back after more than a two-month absence following a knee injury.

That game will carry an interesting subplot: the return to Miami of the newest Piston, Wayne Ellington. He was traded to Phoenix – which subsequently waived him – to facilitate Miami’s desire to cut its luxury-tax bill.

The Pistons won Ellington’s services from a field that included a number of playoff contenders, including Golden State, and Casey wasted no time throwing him into the mix. After one practice, Ellington logged 19 minutes against Washington and that went to 33 in his second game as the Pistons went into the All-Star break.

Ellington and Thon Maker, acquired at the trade deadline, are part of Casey’s newly configured rotation. Casey made a few minor tweaks to his playbook, he said, over the All-Star break to accommodate them.

“Just certain things, ways guys like to get their shots,” Casey said. “Especially Wayne, how he gets his shots, different ways we can use Thon but mainly with Wayne. The great thing about him is he and (Reggie) Bullock (traded to the Lakers at the trade deadline) have the same tendencies, so that helps a lot finding different ways of getting his shot, trying to make things easier for him.”

They’ll have to make whatever adjustments are required on the fly as the Pistons cram their 26 remaining games into 48 days to wrap up the regular season. Casey sensed his players were refreshed by the weeklong break and enthused by the way they elevated their play going into the break.

“Everybody’s healthy,” he said. “Excited. First day of school. We’re lucky to have two practices. I think they understand and know what we’re facing these last 26 games. We’ve got to play in a desperate mode.”