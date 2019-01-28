A 4-game home stand shaping up as critical for Pistons playoff drive

AUBURN HILLS – If the Pistons are to make the playoffs, chances are this is the week that will launch them. They’ve got four straight home games after a rugged four-week stretch that’s seen them take four-, four- and three-game trips, spending 21 days on the road.

But nothing will come easy. Among their four opponents, the Pistons get the No. 1 team in the East (Milwaukee), the No. 2 team in the West (Denver). Dallas is the only team of the four without a winning record and the Mavericks just beat the Pistons by five points on their home court.

The Pistons, 13-11 in 24 games at Little Caesars Arena, will get a day off between each of the four games, a rhythm coaches and players always find most comfortable.

The Pistons are 21-27 with nearly 60 percent of the season completed and stand two games out of the final playoff berth in the East in ninth place overall in the conference. Five playoff berths are virtually locked up already: Milwaukee, Toronto, Indiana, Philadelphia and Boston. The Celtics, 30-19, are 8½ games ahead of the Pistons as the current No. 5 seed.

That leaves six teams – Brooklyn, Miami, Charlotte, the Pistons, Washington and Orlando – fighting for the final three berths. With 34 games remaining for the Pistons and only so many more chances to scratch out wins, it’s time to make a move. The four-game home stand is as good a time as any.

“All games are critical,” Dwane Casey said after Sunday’s practice. “Each time we walk out should be critical. It should be a sense of urgency, a sense of desperation. The hunger, the intensity on all of us, myself on down to our equipment manager, should feel a sense of urgency. If not, we’re in the wrong business.”

Here’s a look at the six teams scrapping for the final three playoff berths: