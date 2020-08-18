0-for-13: Can Weaver turn Pistons fortune of never moving up in NBA draft lottery?

In the 35 years since the NBA went to the lottery system to determine its top draft picks, the Pistons have had 13 forays into the game of chance and come up empty. Not only have they never drawn the No. 1 pick, they’ve only picked in the top-three once – and even then got jumped by a team behind them.

In 2003, they famously drafted second – but not with their own pick. It was akin to drawing an inside straight, so maybe the Pistons used up all their lottery luck in a draft that would prove historically good.

The Pistons wouldn’t have kept the pick if Memphis had drawn the top overall choice, so getting the second pick in a top-heavy draft that saw three certain Hall of Famers – and perhaps four if Chris Bosh, on a Hall of Fame trajectory before a career-ending diagnosis, joins LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade in Springfield – go in the top five seemed like the mother lode for a franchise with a young roster that was playing in the Eastern Conference finals at the time.

Eight times the Pistons stayed where they were and five times they’ve moved down one spot in 13 lottery tries. Meanwhile, on the other side of Lake Erie, the Cleveland Cavaliers have drawn the No. 1 pick four times since 2003 – that one got them James – and three times in a four-year span within the last decade.

It’s time for a little lottery luck, in other words.

New Pistons general manager Troy Weaver will represent the Pistons at this year’s lottery, which will be conducted remotely with Weaver appearing from Detroit. Weaver says he’s not superstitious and won’t be in possession of any lucky charms, but Pistons fans will see it as a symbolic turn of the franchise’s direction if the new GM brings them some long overdue change of fortune.

Here’s a look back at the lottery results in each of the 13 years the Pistons failed to make the playoffs since 1985.