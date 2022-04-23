2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 22: CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame Quotes | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1, Game 3

Posted: Apr 23, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what can be done to make it more difficult on Chris Paul:

"It's a long series. We’ve just got to continue to stay with it; continue to wear them down. Those are the things that he can do well, but we have to do our part especially early in the game. We can't turn the ball over. We have to make sure we get back in transition. Things like that, and then they scored a bit too many points in our paint. We'll be fine. [It’s a] long series. We still won at their place. They came and got one at our place. Give them credit. They played hard [and] played together. We'll regroup, watch some tape, and come back Sunday and be ready."

On what made Deandre Ayton tough to stop in the first half:

"Just [that] he's a big boy, and like I said, we have to do a better job of getting to Chris (Paul) and then multiple effort back to Ayton. But they did a great job of looking for him, going into the post, and he did a great job attacking. We'll be a bit better come next game."

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum

On DeAndre Ayton's first half:

"Yeah, CP (Chris Paul) got him going. He doesn't really try to score until the fourth quarter. He kind of rests throughout the game and then tries to take over down the stretch. He fed Ayton early in the pocket. He hit a three, got to the free-throw line, did a little bit of everything, and I think we did a much better job showing bodies in the second half."

On his message to the younger guys:

"It's a long series. There's a lot of emotions that go back and forth in the wins and losses, in execution and lack of execution. You've got to turn the page, learn from your mistakes, figure out where you can play better, but also look at all the things we've done well up to this point. Down 1-2, with a game to play at home, I'll take that. Obviously, we'd have liked to win, but we've got a chance to even up the series in front of our fans at home on Sunday and hopefully it's an 8:30 start instead of 9:15."

Pelicans Forward Larry Nance Jr.

On the team's fight down 13, and getting back into the game:

"What did you expect? We’re going to fight down 20, down 15, up 10. No matter what the score is, there's fight in this team and, I thought the effort was great."

On his defense against Chris Paul:

"Obviously, that's his shot, but you ask any defensive coach in the NBA like 'Hey, what do you want to force? What kind of shot would you like to force from the other team?' It's going to be a tough mid-range pull up. Like, that's his shot and, you know, that's why he's a hall of fame player. That's his shot, but we're going to keep experimenting, trying things. This is going to be a long series. So we changed coverages after Game 1, after Game 2, and I'm sure we'll tinker some stuff after Game 3 and come back ready to fight again."

CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.

2021-22 Playoffs Game 3: Pelicans vs Suns

CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  04:57
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  03:27
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 | 4/22/21
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday night's Playoff game versus the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  03:56
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 | 4/22/21
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Round 1, Game 3 | 4/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 23, 2022  |  03:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 35 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 35 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram (35 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/22/2022
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns

CJ McCollum (30 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/22/2022
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:02
Jose Alvarado mid-range game | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jose Alvarado mid-range game | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado dances around and finds his mid-range shot.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:21
Jose Alvarado strong drive | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jose Alvarado strong drive | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado drives into the defense and finishes off the glass.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 10 points in the third quarter to close the gap against the Suns.
Apr 22, 2022  |  01:05
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shows up on defense with the steal and fast break dunk.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:11
Herbert Jones scores through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Herbert Jones scores through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drives to the hoop and scores through the contact.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:24
CJ McCollum smooth shots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
CJ McCollum smooth shots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores a quick eight points out of the break.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:36
Devonte' Graham gets hot from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Devonte' Graham gets hot from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gets hot from behind the three point line early in the second quarter.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:32
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run vs. Phoenix Suns in the first and second quarter of Game 3.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram finishes with the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Brandon Ingram finishes with the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram trails the play and finishes with the slam.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:11
Devonte' Graham launches the triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Devonte' Graham launches the triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham rolls off the pick and knocks down the triple.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:10
Herbert Jones euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Herbert Jones euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones goes one-on-one against Chris Paul and euro-steps to the rim.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes opens with hammer slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jaxson Hayes opens with hammer slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes cuts to the rim for slam.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:13
Jonas Valanciunas swats Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22
Jonas Valanciunas swats Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas swats Phoenix Suns Mikal Bridges.
Apr 22, 2022  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  04:17
Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  01:48
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN. #nba #Pelicans
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:00
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  05:03
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:40
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  06:05
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speeds past the defenders on the up and under vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:18
