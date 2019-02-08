Statement from New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps

February 7, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – TNew Orleans Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps released the following statement today:

“Anthony Davis will play the remainder of the 2018-19 season for the New Orleans Pelicans. A number of factors contributed to this decision. Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games. Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies. We believe Anthony playing upholds the values that are in the best interest of the NBA and its fans. We look forward to seeing Anthony in a Pelicans uniform again soon.”