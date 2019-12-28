Statement from New Orleans Pelicans on Carley McCord

On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and our entire organization, we are devastated by the sudden death of Carley McCord.

Carley was a valued member of both our New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans family as an in-game host and her infectious personality and knowledge of both teams entertained our fans. Not only was Carley an excellent representative of the Saints and Pelicans organizations, she was also a highly-respected member of the media covering sports, including the Saints and Pelicans with utmost professionalism for WDSU and CST.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carley’s family with this tragic loss.