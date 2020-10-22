Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic - Game Four
ORLANDO, FL - MAY 5: Stan Van Gundy, head coach of the Orlando Magic, draws up plays for his team before Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Indiana Pacers during the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 5, 2012 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Social media reaction to New Orleans Pelicans hiring Stan Van Gundy

Posted: Oct 22, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that Stan Van Gundy will be the next head coach of the franchise. Take a look at the social media reaction following the hiring. 

