Social media reaction to New Orleans Pelicans hiring Stan Van Gundy

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that Stan Van Gundy will be the next head coach of the franchise.

NEWS



The New Orleans Pelicans have named Stan Van Gundy as the team’s head coach!



Story: https://t.co/jTkf7PrLC5 pic.twitter.com/4ksmqcWjRL — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 22, 2020

I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team. It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 21, 2020

Love the @realStanVG hire. 1st and foremost he WANTED to coach the Pels. @PelicansNBA was his first option. He’s experienced, battle tested and will hold players to a high standard on both ends. Awesome hire @dg_riff @tralang_21. #LetsGetIt — Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) October 21, 2020

Congratulations to my friend and former boss Stan Van Gundy on his new gig in New Orleans! The Pelicans got a good one! @realStanVG https://t.co/A6G2e56x4l — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) October 22, 2020

Van Gundy is well regarded in NBA circles as a teacher, which will be vital with the Pels' younger roster. It will be interesting to see what kind of staff he puts together in #NOLA. https://t.co/coOnZ6LTuj — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 21, 2020

Pelicans were sold on SVG’s abilities as a teacher with a young roster, his history of building top defensive teams and his vision for the roster in place. His personnel decisions in Detroit was a non-factor in search; he’s coming to coach. https://t.co/XhWcUCIxKo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2020

Excerpt of SVG talking all things Pelicans on the Lowe Post podcast in July. Full episode here: https://t.co/PASdZ0AQrA pic.twitter.com/Dp7pf5iSxG — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) October 22, 2020

New Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy got a nice handle too



(via @nba) pic.twitter.com/mBu0K9jVa2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2020

Stan Van Gundy is the new head coach of the PELICANS (per @wojespn, @_Andrew_Lopez)



Throwback to him showing off his handles



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/y0EmDvDrjM — Overtime (@overtime) October 21, 2020

