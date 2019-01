January 8, 2019

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guard Andrew Harrison.

Harrison, 6-6, 213, who was originally signed to a two-way contract by New Orleans on December 5, appeared in six games with the Pelicans, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 assists in 6.3 minutes.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16, including one two-way player (Trevon Bluiett).