Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 4: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a free throw during the game against the Golden State Warriors on May 4, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-4-21 | 2020-21 NBA

by Pelicans.com
Posted: May 04, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the resilience of the team after the Pelicans ended the game on a 29-14 run to close out the victory:

“Look, I have been talking about that all year. Certainly, we have had a lot of games we have not finished well and everything else, but for this team, it is really just about how well we play or do not play in situations. We are coming off a loss last night, it was a bad loss, and we had to talk about it last night, and I said it will come down to whether we play well or not. It is not like our team is going to die, or let go of the rope. They have not all year, you guys have watched it. It is a resilient group. It is the third time in what, the last five or six games, that we have made really good comebacks late; Denver, Minnesota, tonight. This is a group that fights. Last night we took a beating, but we came right back tonight and got down nine in the second half and just kept fighting. I am really happy for our guys. I am really, really proud of them.”

On whether the defense changed in the second half against the Warriors, especially on Steph Curry, and whether there was a different approach to close out the game:

“Well, we really did not approach it differently. We just kept playing hard at the end. You know, he played 37 minutes and is on back-toback like a lot of guys are and he was tired. That probably helped too, but everyone on both teams was tired, so it is not like he was the only guy out there tired. We did not really try to do anything differently and we just fought hard. We came up with that huge loose ball I thought, where we got the clear-path foul, which was really what decided the game. It is one of the things we talked about today, it is not all about numbers. By the numbers, Zion [Williamson] did not have a huge game for him. He really did not. He is only 8-of-17 from the floor and had six turnovers, but that loose ball was a winning basketball play and that is what we talked about today, was over these last seven games, counting tonight, we want to focus on playing winning basketball. We talked about taking care of the ball…only 12 turnovers tonight. We talked about our defensive commitment. We talked about getting back, which was a lot better tonight. We did not necessarily play pretty basketball. We did not necessarily play real well at times, but we made more winning plays tonight than we did last night. That is stuff that we can control, and I was proud of our guys and really, really happy for them tonight.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On Lonzo Ball bouncing back from last night's performance with his performance tonight:

"I don't usually say stuff like this, but Lonzo, he texted me last night. He just said, 'My fault about last night, but I'll be there tomorrow.' I think that those are big words and it shows what he's all about today. He came today and he showed out. A lot of respect for that."

Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall

On his mentality when he knew Brandon Ingram would not return to the game:

"Next man up, especially in this win, trying to make the play-in tournament. Praying for my guy BI (Brandon Ingram) of course. You never want to see that happen, but we had a game to win and it was next man up and we got the W for my man, so just happy we could do that."

On seeing Lonzo Ball have a performance like tonight following his performance in the previous game:

"I think that's just basketball…never too high, never too low. There's plenty of ups and downs in this, and Zo (Lonzo Ball), he's never going to stop shooting. He never gets down on himself. He knows the work he put in and he had full confidence in the game, just as well as me and the rest of his teammates, and it shows every night. I mean, you can see he came out tonight hot. It just shows how great of a player he is."

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021

2020-21 Game #66: Pelicans vs. Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
May 4, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  04:46
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  03:38
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  08:36
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  04:51
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:54
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points in a win vs. the Golden State Warriors.
May 4, 2021  |  01:58
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21

Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball matching his career-high with 33 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
May 4, 2021  |  00:01
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview after matching a career-high in points with 33 vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  02:18
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the late steal to help seal the win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:47
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the clutch step-back jumper late in the 4th quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:29
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans James Johnson cuts to the basket and finishes with the dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes follows his shot and puts it back with a HUGE dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:17
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the pretty reverse layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:36
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - A pair of blocks from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and center Steven Adams vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:22
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the step-back three pointer vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:18
Zion Williamson beats the buzzer at half | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson beats the buzzer at half | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the buzzer beating layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:23
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 2nd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  02:17
Naji Marshall fights hard for the putback | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Naji Marshall fights hard for the putback | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights hard for multiple rebounds on the putback bucket vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:24
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 1st quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:43
Jaxson Hayes lifts off after the inbounds steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Jaxson Hayes lifts off after the inbounds steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes steals the inbounds pass and goes the length for the monster dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:14
Lonzo Ball hits the triple off the steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball hits the triple off the steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the open look off the steal vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:18
