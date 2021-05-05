Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-4-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the resilience of the team after the Pelicans ended the game on a 29-14 run to close out the victory:

“Look, I have been talking about that all year. Certainly, we have had a lot of games we have not finished well and everything else, but for this team, it is really just about how well we play or do not play in situations. We are coming off a loss last night, it was a bad loss, and we had to talk about it last night, and I said it will come down to whether we play well or not. It is not like our team is going to die, or let go of the rope. They have not all year, you guys have watched it. It is a resilient group. It is the third time in what, the last five or six games, that we have made really good comebacks late; Denver, Minnesota, tonight. This is a group that fights. Last night we took a beating, but we came right back tonight and got down nine in the second half and just kept fighting. I am really happy for our guys. I am really, really proud of them.”

On whether the defense changed in the second half against the Warriors, especially on Steph Curry, and whether there was a different approach to close out the game:

“Well, we really did not approach it differently. We just kept playing hard at the end. You know, he played 37 minutes and is on back-toback like a lot of guys are and he was tired. That probably helped too, but everyone on both teams was tired, so it is not like he was the only guy out there tired. We did not really try to do anything differently and we just fought hard. We came up with that huge loose ball I thought, where we got the clear-path foul, which was really what decided the game. It is one of the things we talked about today, it is not all about numbers. By the numbers, Zion [Williamson] did not have a huge game for him. He really did not. He is only 8-of-17 from the floor and had six turnovers, but that loose ball was a winning basketball play and that is what we talked about today, was over these last seven games, counting tonight, we want to focus on playing winning basketball. We talked about taking care of the ball…only 12 turnovers tonight. We talked about our defensive commitment. We talked about getting back, which was a lot better tonight. We did not necessarily play pretty basketball. We did not necessarily play real well at times, but we made more winning plays tonight than we did last night. That is stuff that we can control, and I was proud of our guys and really, really happy for them tonight.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On Lonzo Ball bouncing back from last night's performance with his performance tonight:

"I don't usually say stuff like this, but Lonzo, he texted me last night. He just said, 'My fault about last night, but I'll be there tomorrow.' I think that those are big words and it shows what he's all about today. He came today and he showed out. A lot of respect for that."

Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall

On his mentality when he knew Brandon Ingram would not return to the game:

"Next man up, especially in this win, trying to make the play-in tournament. Praying for my guy BI (Brandon Ingram) of course. You never want to see that happen, but we had a game to win and it was next man up and we got the W for my man, so just happy we could do that."

On seeing Lonzo Ball have a performance like tonight following his performance in the previous game:

"I think that's just basketball…never too high, never too low. There's plenty of ups and downs in this, and Zo (Lonzo Ball), he's never going to stop shooting. He never gets down on himself. He knows the work he put in and he had full confidence in the game, just as well as me and the rest of his teammates, and it shows every night. I mean, you can see he came out tonight hot. It just shows how great of a player he is."