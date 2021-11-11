Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame Quotes 11-10-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the team’s technical fouls in tonight’s game:

"Our guys thought they got fouled, and we didn't get the call. However, we're not going to get those calls. We haven't earned them, so what are we complaining about? Until we earn it, we're not going to get that. That's the deal. I talked to our guys about it. We have to keep our composure. Our margin for error is too small to do what we did tonight."

On what he is most frustrated about:

"It's this game. It's not the losing streak. It's not one quarter. It (was) our approach to this game. There were moments in the game where we had guys on the floor that just didn't compete hard enough for me (and) hard enough for our team, and that's a non-negotiable one for me. That's the deal. That's where we are. As the leader of this team, I can't have that. I can't have guys on the floor if they're not going to give 110%."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On what clicked for him in tonight’s game:

"Free throws. One of the main things was a clear mind. The past few games, (I was) just trying to get back to myself. I've been watching a lot of sermons and just (trying) to get back to my faith (and) my roots. So, just being able to play with faith and let go.”

On if getting to the rim was a focus for him tonight:

"Early, coach got on me about my shot selection in the first half and then that just kind of (stayed) in my mind. He likes to say ‘calling you up, not out,’ and it's just about how you respond. I took it as like an accountability check and I did what he asked."

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas

On what slowed him down after his quick start scoring:

"They were aggressive in the second half. They were all over the place, double-teaming, poking, bringing someone to initiate defense, so we’ve all got to be better. I know that sounds like a broken record, but we're not going to give up."

On what he sees from this team to turn around this losing streak:

"I see one thing, that we're not going to give up. We're not going to stay home. We're going to come back (and) fight again. Win or lose, we're going to fight again until this thing’s going to turn over. We're going to keep believing it, we're going to keep fighting and we're going to keep doing what we do. This thing has to come around. Yeah, we are going through a tough one. Nobody expected that, nobody wants that, but what should we do, stay home? No, we're not going to do that. We're going to come back, we're going to practice tomorrow, we're going to come back and play again, and we're going to stick together. That's what we can do."