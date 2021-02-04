Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes (2/3/21) | 2020-21 NBA

HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY

On the offense having single-digit turnovers tonight:

“There’s no question, you give yourself a chance to win at least. If you defend, rebound, and take care of the ball, you’re usually going to have a chance to win. So there have been some good things. This game, I think, built on the game the other night. The difference was, here we got four quarters. We were up ten (points) the other night, up 14 (points) tonight I think going into the fourth, and it was just a different fourth quarter. For three quarters it was about the same, but we finished it better. That was the big difference tonight and obviously, much happier outcome for us.”

On Zion Williamson’s overall performance tonight:

“Look how efficient he was shooting the ball, then six assists. His defense was outstanding because they put him in tough situations. Cam Johnson is a perimeter player and a great shooter. There were times when he was pulled in to help and had to close on the three-point line, and he was able to do that. His overall effort, his helping of other teammates…I thought tonight easily, easily his best defensive performance. He’s had a lot of great offensive performances. I just thought he was so under control tonight. Efficient scoring without forcing it and making plays to other people, and I thought Brandon was the same way. When your two best players play that way, and I’m not just talking numbers…when they play that way defensively and offensively helping their teammates, you’ve got a chance to be really good.”

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

On what the focus was on defense:

"My focus tonight was...coming into the game, if my man set a screen I was going to switch on to the guard…for me to get my teammates some energy. I took that personal so I could just play tough defense on the guard and get my teammates going in the first quarter. Because I know whatever energy we get, we need, because we need to run off some wins."

On how the offense flowed tonight:

"I think our offense flowed great tonight. Now we’ve just got to continue doing it until the next game."