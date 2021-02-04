Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes (2/3/21) | 2020-21 NBA
On the offense having single-digit turnovers tonight:
“There’s no question, you give yourself a chance to win at least. If you defend, rebound, and take care of the ball, you’re usually going to have a chance to win. So there have been some good things. This game, I think, built on the game the other night. The difference was, here we got four quarters. We were up ten (points) the other night, up 14 (points) tonight I think going into the fourth, and it was just a different fourth quarter. For three quarters it was about the same, but we finished it better. That was the big difference tonight and obviously, much happier outcome for us.”
On Zion Williamson’s overall performance tonight:
“Look how efficient he was shooting the ball, then six assists. His defense was outstanding because they put him in tough situations. Cam Johnson is a perimeter player and a great shooter. There were times when he was pulled in to help and had to close on the three-point line, and he was able to do that. His overall effort, his helping of other teammates…I thought tonight easily, easily his best defensive performance. He’s had a lot of great offensive performances. I just thought he was so under control tonight. Efficient scoring without forcing it and making plays to other people, and I thought Brandon was the same way. When your two best players play that way, and I’m not just talking numbers…when they play that way defensively and offensively helping their teammates, you’ve got a chance to be really good.”
On what the focus was on defense:
"My focus tonight was...coming into the game, if my man set a screen I was going to switch on to the guard…for me to get my teammates some energy. I took that personal so I could just play tough defense on the guard and get my teammates going in the first quarter. Because I know whatever energy we get, we need, because we need to run off some wins."
On how the offense flowed tonight:
"I think our offense flowed great tonight. Now we’ve just got to continue doing it until the next game."
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
2020-21 Game #20: Pelicans vs. Suns
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: JJ Redick 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns (2/3/21)
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Zion Williamson scores a game-high 28 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notched 28 points in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Suns.
Lonzo Ball scores 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball notched in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Suns.
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Suns 2-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Zion Williamson soars for the alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the alley-oop slam in transition.
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker delivers a dime on the alley-oop pass to Zion Williamson.
2-pointer by Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the basket and scores the contested layup.
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe sinks the deep three-pointer.
Brandon Ingram fade away jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram beats the shot clock with a fade away jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/3/21).
Zion Williamson spins for the layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins into the paint for the left-handed layup vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/3/21).
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slashes through the lane for the two-handed flush.
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the wing three-pointer.
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Suns | February 3, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
