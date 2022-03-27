Pelicans vs. Spurs Postgame Quotes 3-26-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what gave the Spurs an advantage at the end of the game:

“It was definitely a zone defense, and in the end, it stagnated our offense. We just have to continue with ball and player movement. Attack the paint with a drive and kick out. It stopped us for a bit, but we started to get our rhythm in the fourth quarter.”

On the three-point attempt by Jose Alvarado at the end of the game:

“I thought it was a good look as they blitzed CJ (McCollum). We got a good look at it, but just didn’t knock it down. In hindsight, that is a situation where I should have taken a timeout and gotten us organized. I didn't do that, and that is what the game comes down to by minimizing your mistakes at the end of the game. That's an area where I have to get better at by calling that time out, getting us organized, getting the ball in CJ’s hands, and letting him make a play. We may still get the same shot, but it's in a different environment."

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado

On the last three-point attempt and whether he would do anything different:

"I would take the shot again. I’ll make it next time. I’m thankful for my team that they believe in me for giving me the ball at that time. I need to watch it again. I probably could have driven and created two on me and then pass it out. I’m not mad that I took it. I’ll take it again if I have to. I wish I really made that one. But we have to learn from it and can’t let this one take the Lakers out for us."

On whether the different defensive looks disrupted the offense:

“A little. [CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas] are our best two players out there right now. They know [CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas] are going to get the ball. They did their jobs on that. [CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas] trusted their teammates, and we went down to the wire. That is all we can ask for, a chance to win the game. That’s what we had, and it just didn’t fall our way.”

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum

On what changed in the fourth Quarter to allow the Spurs to pull away:

“They executed well. They went to that zone down the stretch. They got a lot of stops. They got some offensive rebounds and extra possessions. I think that changed the game.”

On how to adjust to the zone in future situations:

“More player movement. More ball movement. Try to get the ball in the middle. Also, it helps when you get stops, get out and run, and don’t have to wait for the defense to get set. That’ll be helpful for us.”