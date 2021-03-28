Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-27-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-27-21

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the strong finish to this game:

“I thought we defended really well down the stretch. I thought we defended and rebounded. I thought really the whole second half, Eric Bledsoe doing the job he did on Tim Hardaway Jr. was important because Tim killed us in the first half. Bledsoe went on him and just got into him and made it a lot tougher on all of his shots. I thought that was key, but then down the stretch, everybody really got into it and guarded and rebounded. At the other end, we didn’t turn the ball over. We got good shots, and we knocked some down – a total difference in the last six-and-a-half minutes from the last six-and-a-half minutes from last night. We’ve said this before, but we came off of the collapse against Phoenix, and we had the huge comeback against Boston. Then, we had the huge collapse in Portland, and a few days later, we had a game going down the stretch in Denver, and we do a great job in executing the win. It’s not consistent yet, but our guys are trying hard. They understand what has to be done, and tonight, the last six-and-a-half minutes were really good.”

On having to grind it out to get the win tonight:

“Rick (Carlisle) is a great coach, obviously. Not having (Kristaps) Porzingis and Luka (Dončić) and playing the second night of a back-to-back, they walked it up every time and called a set play every time. It was a slower game, and that always is going to make it more of a grind-it-out affair. He did a great job with those two guys out, giving them a chance to win, and our guys finished the game really well.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On Rick Carlisle saying he is ‘a Shaquille O’Neal type force of nature with a point guard skillset’ and whether that is an accurate assessment:

"No. It's an honor to hear my name in those categories, but I am who I am: Zion. I'm trying to be the first and only Zion. That's all there is to it."

On what he was seeing during the closing stretch making plays:

"Honestly, I was just making reads. If the driving lane was there, I was going to go, but I also used that to my advantage when it came to passing, because I’ve got great shooters around me who are very confident, so I made the pass and they executed off of it."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On Zion scoring or assisting on the Pelicans’ final 14 points:

"I mean, every read, he's just making the reads and of course he's doing Zion things. At this point in time, we're not – I’m not surprised. He’s a great player and very unselfish, and he made winning plays tonight."

On hitting three pointers at a high rate lately and whether it is something he's doing differently or if it is just about the repetition:

"I say a little bit of both as far as keeping the same routine and sticking to the routine, but also being confident in myself. Not really worrying about the next shot, trying to see if this will be the one. Just shooting them and trusting my work, and allowing it to come."

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 03/27/2021

2020-21 Game #45: Pelicans vs. Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 03/27/2021
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-27-2021
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-27-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-27-2021
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-27-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-27-2021
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-27-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-27-2021
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-27-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 38 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 38 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights in win vs. Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights in win vs. Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 20 points vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 20 points vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker highlights in win vs. Dallas Mavericks (3/27/2021).
Zion Williamson on-court interview after win vs. Mavericks 3-27-21
Zion Williamson on-court interview after win vs. Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson on-court postgame interview after dropping 38 points vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
Zion Williamson athletic spinning and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Zion Williamson athletic spinning and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with thee strong drive and spin vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Nickeil Alexander-Walker big late-game 3 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker big late-game 3 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocking down the clutch triple late in the game vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Brandon Ingram finds space and drains it | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Brandon Ingram finds space and drains it | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram getting in the paint and knocking down the jumper vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Kira Lewis Jr. quick drive & finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. quick drive & finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. using his blazing speed and soft touch for the bucket vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Zion Williamson throws down the hammer | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Zion Williamson throws down the hammer | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throwing down the strong dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Zion Williamson dominating late in the 2nd | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Zion Williamson dominating late in the 2nd | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominating the paint late in the 2nd quarter vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Kira Lewis Jr. goes high off the glass | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. goes high off the glass | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scoring high off the glass on back-to-bacvk plays vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Zion Williamson back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Zion Williamson back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominating the paint with drives and putbacks vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (3/27/2021).
Kira Lewis Jr. speeds for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. speeds for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the blazing fast drive and finish vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Dallas Mavericks 3-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Dallas Mavericks, 03/27/2021
Brandon Ingram uses his length on the finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Brandon Ingram uses his length on the finish | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong drive and finish vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active early | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active early | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker pouring in the deep ball and getting the block on the defensive end vs. the Dallas Mavericks (3-27-2021).
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Home Stand | Nuggets & Mavericks
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Home Stand | Nuggets & Mavericks

Get HYPE for the Pelicans home stand as the squad faces the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 26, and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 27.
