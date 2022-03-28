Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-27-2022

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans postgame quotes from head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players following their game on March 27, 2022
Posted: Mar 27, 2022


Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the difference between the first and second half:

"We made a few adjustments at halftime and challenged our group to be more disciplined as we were all over the place. To their credit, they came out and punched us in our mouth right away. We hung in there and were resilient the whole game. The goal was don't try to get it all back at one time. We are down 20, but it's just one stop then one score at a time. We are so proud of that group in the locker room. That was growth."

On Trey Murphy III’s performance:

"I just think he has been preparing for these moments. Played in some G League games and the hard work in the gym working on his craft. He has just been improving as the season progresses. We have been getting him into some games that he is getting acclimated to the rhythm of the NBA. We needed all of his 21 points tonight. We are proud of him but he works at it."


Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III

On what changed in the second half for the Pelicans:

"We just came out with a lot of energy, we just played together, we shared the ball, and I just got to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to do any of that stuff. Coach Green told me before I got in, 'Look, we got nothing to lose. Just go hoop,' and it put a lot of confidence in me and made me settle down a lot. I really appreciate him for that."

On his third quarter and what sparked that offensive outburst:

"I mean, I always have confidence in myself. My teammates got me the ball, and I was able to deliver for my team. I'm just glad we got a win, man. It feels really good, especially in this playoff push."


Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

On how it feels to get a win like this:

“All glory to god, man. I'm really lost for words right now just because I've been out for three weeks, and to be back and win in this fashion with all my brothers, it's special man. I don't even know the question you asked, it's just special.”

On Trey Murphy III's performance:

“You know, you play long enough, you finally make some shots, and Trey Murphy (III) made some shots tonight. He was big for us. On the offensive end, he did a really, really good job, but on the defensive end, he was locked in too, rebounding the basketball, getting it to the right guys, and being shot-ready. He played like a professional tonight, and we hope he keeps going.”

Brandon Ingram on team's composure in comeback win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.

2021-22 Game 75: Pelicans vs. Lakers

Brandon Ingram on team's composure in comeback win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22
Brandon Ingram on team's composure in comeback win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  08:11
Willie Green on the win vs. L.A., Ingram's return | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22
Willie Green on the win vs. L.A., Ingram's return | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  07:27
Trey Murphy III on his game vs. Lakers, young squad | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III on his game vs. Lakers, young squad | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  05:35
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 116, Lakers 108

After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 116-108. Brandon Ingram recorded 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 16 poi
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:01
Highlights: Herbert Jones tallies 16 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: Herbert Jones tallies 16 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones tallies 16 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:33
Highlights: CJ McCollum adds 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: CJ McCollum adds 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum adds 18 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:54
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:56
Highlights: Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III tallied 21 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 27, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:48
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/27/22

In his return from injury, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 26 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 27, 2022  |  02:02
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram capitalizes on the mismatch with the smooth baseline jumper.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:18
Trey Murphy III on fire from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III on fire from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drain the 4th quarter triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:22
Trey Murphy III racks up 16 points in the 3Q | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III racks up 16 points in the 3Q | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III racked up 16 points in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 27, 2022  |  01:13
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Jonas Valanciunas post moves and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes to work in the paint against Lakers Dwight Howard.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:20
Trey Murphy III POSTERIZED Wenyen Gabriel | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Trey Murphy III POSTERIZED Wenyen Gabriel | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III follows up the miss with the poster slam over Lakers Wenyen Gabriel.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham throws it up for Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop dunk.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:16
Jose Alvarado pivots past LeBron James | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Jose Alvarado pivots past LeBron James | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado cuts down the lane and pivots past LeBron James for the score.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:08
Naji Marshall baseline drive and reverse | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Naji Marshall baseline drive and reverse | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drives the baseline against Carmelo Anthony and finishes on the reverse.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:12
Herbert Jones steal and SLAM | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Herbert Jones steal and SLAM | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones deflects the pass and races out for the fast break slam.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram mid-range game | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
Brandon Ingram mid-range game | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is back in action with the mid-range floater.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum pump fake for 3 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22
CJ McCollum pump fake for 3 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights 3/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum pump fakes and drain the triple in the first quarter.
Mar 27, 2022  |  00:16
