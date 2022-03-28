Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-27-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the difference between the first and second half:

"We made a few adjustments at halftime and challenged our group to be more disciplined as we were all over the place. To their credit, they came out and punched us in our mouth right away. We hung in there and were resilient the whole game. The goal was don't try to get it all back at one time. We are down 20, but it's just one stop then one score at a time. We are so proud of that group in the locker room. That was growth."

On Trey Murphy III’s performance:

"I just think he has been preparing for these moments. Played in some G League games and the hard work in the gym working on his craft. He has just been improving as the season progresses. We have been getting him into some games that he is getting acclimated to the rhythm of the NBA. We needed all of his 21 points tonight. We are proud of him but he works at it."

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III

On what changed in the second half for the Pelicans:

"We just came out with a lot of energy, we just played together, we shared the ball, and I just got to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to do any of that stuff. Coach Green told me before I got in, 'Look, we got nothing to lose. Just go hoop,' and it put a lot of confidence in me and made me settle down a lot. I really appreciate him for that."

On his third quarter and what sparked that offensive outburst:

"I mean, I always have confidence in myself. My teammates got me the ball, and I was able to deliver for my team. I'm just glad we got a win, man. It feels really good, especially in this playoff push."

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

On how it feels to get a win like this:

“All glory to god, man. I'm really lost for words right now just because I've been out for three weeks, and to be back and win in this fashion with all my brothers, it's special man. I don't even know the question you asked, it's just special.”

On Trey Murphy III's performance:

“You know, you play long enough, you finally make some shots, and Trey Murphy (III) made some shots tonight. He was big for us. On the offensive end, he did a really, really good job, but on the defensive end, he was locked in too, rebounding the basketball, getting it to the right guys, and being shot-ready. He played like a professional tonight, and we hope he keeps going.”