New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame Quotes 4-14-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Posted: Apr 14, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the difficulty of overcoming the team’s poor shooting performance:

“That’s sort of where we’ve been lately. If you go back to the last five or six games, we’ve been getting outscored 24 or 25 points per game on average from the three-point line. That’s hard…really hard. The other thing is that when you’re not making threes, then they’re doing things like at the end where they’d just come and double both Zion (Williamson) and Brandon (Ingram) wherever they were, not worrying about anything else. It’s difficult … it’s difficult.”

On the difficult defense Zion Williamson faced tonight:

“I told him that he and I would watch film on it. He made some really good plays that we could’ve converted. He had the one pass to Naji (Marshall) under the basket – Naji to Jaxson (Hayes) – and we don’t end up with anything out of it. I thought he and Brandon (Ingram) easily both could’ve had double-figure assist nights. Our guys are trying and playing hard. We have to be a little more efficient with our spacing. We have to execute better with that and then move the ball better. I thought we passed up some opportunities to play in transition, but we’ll try to work on it and move forward.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On if the Knicks were loading up a bit more than he's used to, or if that's a coverage he's used to seeing:

"You’ve got to go off personnel, who you're playing against, what kind of players they have. Some teams can load up, but they may not have shot blockers or other teams may have multiple shot blockers. You’ve just got to look at who you are playing against, the personnel, and also what coach wants to get into on offense." 

Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall

On what he's been trying to do to make an impact on the offensive end:

"Just whatever I can, hit the open shot, cut when I can to help BI (Brandon Ingram) or Z (Zion Williamson), or offensive rebound…just playing hard all together, whether it's on offense or defense. Whatever I can do to make it easy on my teammates, I'm doing."

On if it's been an adjustment playing off the ball:

"Not really. My freshman year coming into college, I played off the ball a lot…Trevon (Bluiett) and J.P. (Macura), and it's kind of the same thing with BI and Z. Like I said, just being ready when they swing it to me or making the right play on offense, cutting, making the right pass, whatever I have to do. I'm very familiar with the role."

Game Recap: Knicks 116, Pelicans 106

The Pelicans fell to the Knicks, 116-106. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson scored 25 points.

2020-21 Game #55: Pelicans vs. Knicks

The Pelicans fell to the Knicks, 116-106. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson scored 25 points.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-14-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
Apr 14, 2021  |  04:06
Brandon Ingram notches 28 points | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 28 points in Wednesday's loss to New York.
Apr 14, 2021  |  01:55
Zion Williamson scores 25 points | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallies 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists vs. New York.
Apr 14, 2021  |  01:57
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Naji Marshall 4-14-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
Apr 14, 2021  |  02:04
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-14-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' loss to the New York Knicks on April 14, 2021.
Apr 14, 2021  |  06:41
Zion Williamson bucket | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hangs and hits the layup through contact.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dishes to Steven Adams for the bucket.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights through contact to convert the layup plus the foul.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:14
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson denies the Knicks shot attempt at the rim.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:09
Naji Marshall assist to Steven Adams | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall dishes to the cutting Steven Adams for the score.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram triple | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram buries the wing triple.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:09
Eric Bledsoe floater | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the floater in the lane.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:10
Pelicans-Knicks Shootaround: James Nunnally 4-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnaly talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 14, 2021 ahead of tonight's game vs. the New York Knicks.
Apr 14, 2021  |  06:00
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Knicks | April 14, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 14, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Apr 14, 2021  |  00:42

