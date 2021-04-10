Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame Quotes 4-9-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On holding Philadelphia to 94 points:

“I say this all the time: had nothing to do with game plan or scheme or any of that. It was just everybody played extremely hard, extremely focused, and really, really fought. That’s a huge part of it. I mean they were fantastic tonight.”

On Zion Williamson’s performance:

“It was impressive. It was impressive. We’ll see more of it, and like I say to you guys all the time, he’s still 20 years old and hasn’t played a full season’s worth of games yet. Not every night is going to be like tonight, but we want to get him more experience at that stuff moving forward. I think that’s where his future is in this game. I really do. He just needs reps more and more, and we’ve increased it throughout the year giving him more and more opportunities. We’d like to give him more going forward. We’ll try to build some more things for him.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On if there's anything he's noticed different in his game the last two months:

"I would definitely say my confidence, and going deeper into my arsenal, but that's really a shout out to two people, my stepfather and coach Teresa Weatherspoon, those two people. Whether I'm in practice working out with one or the other or whether it's in game with coach T Spoon. It's just the small things, when she's like 'Z, you do this. Take your time, make your move and go be you.' It's those small things that, for me, it gives me all the confidence I need to go out there and be me."

On bouncing back after the Brooklyn game:

"I mean, games like those, it's all in the game. I think, when it comes to games like that, it's the character you show. Bouncing back the next game, it really defines you. So, I think as a team we bounced back great, got the win."

Pelicans Center Steven Adams

On if he changed his approach after his first two fouls:

"The first foul was just stupid. I shouldn't have even put myself in that position. After those, I just kind of let him catch it and play him straight up really, that was just the plan. He settled for a lot of jump shots. I didn't really do much aside from staying in his shot pocket. Now whether that does anything or not, I don't know, but he was settling a lot, you know what I mean. Also I think our help was just the other players kind of stunting and like kind of playing cat and mouse whether they are coming on a double team or not, that probably had a lot to do with it I think."

On the team's defensive performance:

"It was pretty good. Since this team plays a lot of post ups, it slows the game up a lot more. So, it probably limited some of the possessions — I'm not sure I can see the stats but — limited the amount of possessions of the game than we're used to, probably a little less. But it also allowed us to load up and kind of get our defense organized as well. But, you know, that's what comes with posting players, things develop a little bit slower, so you can adjust. All-in-all mate, yeah good stuff. I'll bloody take it."