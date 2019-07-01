Pelicans sign Zion Williamson

Posted: Jul 01, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Zion Williamson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williamson, 6-7, 285, who was selected by the Pelicans with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke University, was the unanimous college player of the year, winning the Associated Press (AP), Sporting News, National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) player of the year honors, while also being the recipient of the 2019 Naismith Award and John R. Wooden Award. Williamson is just the third freshman to win AP Player of the Year honors, joining Kevin Durant (Texas - 2007) and Anthony Davis (Kentucky - 2012). Additionally, the Spartanburg, South Carolina native was the recipient of the 2019 Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward, was named the National Freshman of the Year by the NABC and USBWA, the ACC Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American.

Williamson appeared in 33 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 22.6 points (16th in the nation; 2nd in ACC) on .680 shooting from the floor (ranked 2nd in the nation), 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks. Williamson helped Duke capture the 2019 ACC Championship, earning ACC Tournament MVP honors, and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 26.4 points and 9.1 rebounds in postseason play.

Zion Williamson first look in Pelicans Uniform
Zion Williamson first look in Pelicans uniform
June 21, 2019

Pelicans fans send in their draft reaction videos

Looking back at some of the draft reaction videos that Pelicans fans sent to us!

2019 NBA Draft

Pelicans fans send in their draft reaction videos
Jun 27, 2019  |  01:17
Lee Anderson (Zion's Stepfather)
Lee Anderson (Zion's Stepfather) "Zion and I had a conversation about playing in New Orleans before the lottery"

Zion Williamson's stepfather Lee Anderson talks about how appreciative their family was for having the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Pelicans
Jun 21, 2019  |  01:09
David Griffin Post-Draft Press Conference: Q and A
David Griffin Post-Draft Press Conference: Q and A

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin answers questions from the media following the 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 21, 2019  |  16:07
David Griffin Post-Draft Press Conference: Opening Statement
David Griffin Post-Draft Press Conference: Opening Statement

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin speaks with media following the 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 20, 2019  |  04:25
Zion Williamson's Post-NBA Draft Press Conference | 2019 NBA Draft
Zion Williamson's Post-NBA Draft Press Conference | 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson talks to the media following his selection by the New Orleans Pelicans with the #1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 20, 2019  |  11:53
2019 NBA Draft: Mike Krzyzewski talks Zion Williamson
2019 NBA Draft: Mike Krzyzewski talks Zion Williamson

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was on the phone talking about his former standout player and Pelicans #1 draft pick Zion Williamson
Jun 20, 2019  |  07:59
Zion Williamson Interview after being drafted by the Pelicans | 2019 NBA Draft
Zion Williamson Interview after being drafted by the Pelicans | 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson's emotional interview after being drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 20, 2019  |  02:22
Pelicans' selection of Zion Williamson | 2019 NBA Draft
Pelicans' selection of Zion Williamson | 2019 NBA Draft

Video of the moment that the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 20, 2019  |  01:17
2019 NBA Draft: Pelicans' Swin Cash Interview 6-20-19
2019 NBA Draft: Pelicans' Swin Cash Interview 6-20-19

Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash talks about the 2019 NBA Draft and her new role with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jun 20, 2019  |  07:34
2019 NBA Draft: Alvin Gentry Interview 6-20-19
2019 NBA Draft: Alvin Gentry Interview 6-20-19

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the future of the Pelicans and the NBA Draft.
Jun 20, 2019  |  05:39
Zion Williamson Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 2
Zion Williamson Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 2

Former Duke forward Zion Williamson speaks with media before tomorrow night's 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 19, 2019  |  13:15
Ja Morant Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 2
Ja Morant Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 2

Former Murray State point guard Ja Morant speaks with media prior to tomorrow night's 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 19, 2019  |  11:22
Ja Morant Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 1
Ja Morant Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 1

Former Murray State point guard Ja Morant speaks with media before tomorrow night's 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 19, 2019  |  11:29
Zion Williamson Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 1
Zion Williamson Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 1

Former Duke forward Zion Williamson speaks with media before tomorrow night's 2019 NBA Draft
Jun 19, 2019  |  15:53
Pelicans 2019 NBA Draft Preview
Pelicans 2019 NBA Draft Preview

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the 2019 NBA Draft for the New Orleans Pelicans after a busy off-season
Jun 18, 2019  |  04:12
Zion Williamson Draft Profile Highlights
Zion Williamson Draft Profile Highlights

Check out Zion Williamson highlights from Duke on New Orleans Pelicans Draft profiles.
Jun 4, 2019  |  04:17
Fans Excited in Lafayette Square for New Orleans Pelicans #1 Pick
Fans Excited in Lafayette Square for New Orleans Pelicans #1 Pick

Fans at Wednesday at the Square are excited for the Pelicans after winning the first overall pick in the draft lottery.
May 16, 2019  |  00:59
David Griffin: 'We are going to be attracting best in class individuals'
David Griffin: 'We are going to be attracting best in class individuals'

Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin speaks to the media following the team receiving the Number 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
May 14, 2019  |  00:26
Inside the NBA Lottery Room: Reaction from Alvin Gentry
Inside the NBA Lottery Room: Reaction from Alvin Gentry

Head coach Alvin Gentry reacts to the ping pong balls falling in the Pelicans favor during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.
May 14, 2019  |  00:41
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Reactions: Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Reactions: Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry

Pelicans' Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the the Pelicans winning the draft lottery and what it means for the franchise.
May 14, 2019  |  00:00
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Reactions: Pelicans David Griffin reacts to the win
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Reactions: Pelicans David Griffin reacts to the win

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talks about the the Pelicans winning the draft lottery and what it means for the franchise.
May 14, 2019  |  00:00
NBA Lottery 2019: Interview with Zion Williamson
NBA Lottery 2019: Interview with Zion Williamson

NBA draft prospect Zion Williamson sits down with ESPN for an interview following the Pelicans win in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.
May 14, 2019  |  01:03
Pelicans Lottery Night Interview: Mike Stanfield
Pelicans Lottery Night Interview: Mike Stanfield

Caroline Gonzalez catches up with Pelicans Senior Vice President of Sales, Mike Stanfield, immediately following the team’s win in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.
May 14, 2019  |  02:20
Pelicans staff react to winning the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery
Pelicans staff react to winning the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

Watch as the Pelicans staff react to hearing their name called as the winner of the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery and receiving the No. 1 pick
May 14, 2019  |  00:31
Must-See: Pelicans win Draft Lottery
Must-See: Pelicans win Draft Lottery

The Pelicans (1), Grizzlies (2), Knicks (3) and Lakers (4) land the top four picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.
May 14, 2019  |  00:00
