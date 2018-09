NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent center Brandon McCoy.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCoy, 7-1, 250, went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Chicago native spent one season at UNLV, appearing in 33 games and averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. McCoy will wear #12 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ training camp roster now stands at 20.