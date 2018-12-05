Pelicans sign Andrew Harrison to two-way contract

December 5, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Andrew Harrison to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harrison, 6-6, 213, appeared in 11 games earlier this season (one with Memphis, 10 with Cleveland), averaging 4.1 points, 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per contest. Selected 44th overall by Phoenix in the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, Harrison has appeared in 139 games (64 starts) for Memphis and Cleveland, holding career averages of 7.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game.

Harrison will wear No. 1 for the Pelicans and be available for the team’s home game tonight against Dallas. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 17, including two two-way players (Harrison and Trevon Bluiett).

Per NBA rules, each team is allowed to carry two players on two-way contracts in addition to the standard 15 players on the roster. Players signed to two-way contracts will spend the majority of the year in the NBA G League, but can be called up to their NBA team for a maximum of 45 days during the season.

[gallery_embed:65338]