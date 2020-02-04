Pelicans Rookie Guide to having a great Mardi Gras season

It's Carnival Time in the Crescent City and we're excited to share new traditions and experiences with the fresh faces on our Pelicans roster. Here are 5 quick tips we've shared with our rookies and new veterans to have a great Mardi Gras season in 2020:

Collect those signature throws

Whether it is a Zulu coconut or a toilet brush and plunger from Tucks, each parade and Krewe offers unique sets of beads, trinkets and collectibles for all ages. Also, many riders will break out the spray paint and glitter weeks in advance to create one-of-a-kind custom throws just for you - make sure to cheer loud for your chance to snag one!

Costumes are a must!

Dressing up isn't just for Halloween - at least not in New Orleans! It is amazing to see what creative and humorous costumes that parade watchers and riders come up with year after year. Make sure to break out the wigs, funky socks, and purple, green and gold attire to join in the fun as well.

Invest in a good pair of walking shoes

Whether venturing blocks to find the perfect parade-watching spot or jumping up and down to catch beads, it is wise to always wear a pair of comfortable shoes. Your feet will thank you after a couple weeks of parades, climbing ladders and venturing to find your favorite people on the route.

Get a bird's-eye view with Mardi Gras ladders

Not that our basketball stars should have too much trouble seeing above the crowd, but Mardi Gras ladders are a great way for New Orleans kids (and their parents) to get a better view of the floats and grab the attention of riders for the best throws. Just make sure to use your Mardi Gras etiquette and set up six feet from the curb so everyone can enjoy the parades.

Fun times with the YOUR Krewe

Surround yourself with a fun group during Mardi Gras and you can't go wrong! After all, Mardi Gras is the time to share some fried chicken, king cakes, marching band performances, beautifully designed floats and laughs with your favorite folks - and even a few friendly strangers.

Have more Mardi Gras tips for our guys? Share them below!