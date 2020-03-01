Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 16: Head Coach, Alvin Gentry, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans hi-five during the game against the Utah Jazz on January 16, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans recall Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Erie Bayhawks

Posted: Mar 01, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Alexander-Walker, who was originally assigned to Erie on Feb. 26, appeared in two games for the BayHawks, averaging 16.5 points while shooting .416 from three-point range, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest.

Selected 17th overall out of Virginia Tech in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker, 6-5, 205, has appeared in 41 games for New Orleans, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.2 minutes per contest.

Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20

Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20
Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20

Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
Mar 1, 2020  |  02:12
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-1-20
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-1-20

Jrue Holiday speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans match up against the Lakers.
Mar 1, 2020  |  01:54
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Game 59 - Feb. 28, 2020
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Game 59 - Feb. 28, 2020

Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Feb 29, 2020  |  01:43
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104

Brandon Ingram scores 29 points and 7 assists as New Orleans beat Cleveland, 116-104.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-28-2020
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-28-2020

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb 28, 2020  |  03:42
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2020
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2020

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb 28, 2020  |  02:30
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2020
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2020

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb 28, 2020  |  02:02
NBA GameTime: Pelicans rolling with Zion Williamson at the helm
NBA GameTime: Pelicans rolling with Zion Williamson at the helm

Ro Parrish, Steve Smith, and Dave Joerger discuss the Pelicans pulling within 2 games of the 8-seed in the Western Conference after a win over the Cavaliers.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:03
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry 2-28-20
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry 2-28-20

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center on February 28, 2020.
Feb 28, 2020  |  06:11
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-28-2020
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-28-2020

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb 28, 2020  |  07:13
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Brandon Ingram scores 29 points as New Orleans beat Cleveland Friday night.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:01
60-Second Recap: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
60-Second Recap: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 12 Assists vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 12 Assists vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dished out 12 assists in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Cavaliers

Feb 28, 2020  |  02:16
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Cavaliers

Feb 28, 2020  |  02:16

Feb 28, 2020  |  02:16
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Nicolo Melli finger roll
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Nicolo Melli finger roll

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli drives down the lane, finishing with the finger roll.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes one-handed slam
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes one-handed slam

Defense leads to offense as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball strips the ball, leading to a fastbreak one-handed slam by Jaxson Hayes.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:21
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors blocks Darius Garland
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors blocks Darius Garland

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors protects the paint with the block on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Brandon Ingram finishes through contact
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Brandon Ingram finishes through contact

February 28, 2020: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:24
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Zion Williamson starts hot for New Orleans
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Zion Williamson starts hot for New Orleans

Steve Smith is in the film room to break down Zion Williamson's fast start against the Cavaliers.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart feeds Brandon Ingram on his way to the rim for the slam.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jrue Holiday crossover
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jrue Holiday crossover

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday crosses up the defense on the way to the rim.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: JJ Redick to Jaxson Hayes Alley-Oop
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: JJ Redick to Jaxson Hayes Alley-Oop

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick throws up the lob for rookie Jaxson Hayes.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:13
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors taps to Zion Williamson for slam
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors taps to Zion Williamson for slam

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors taps the rebound to Zion Williamson for the second chance slam.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:16
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Lonzo Ball throws deep to Zion Williamson
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Lonzo Ball throws deep to Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws the long pass to Zion Williamson for the fastbreak finish.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:16
Coach Speak: Zion Williamson
Coach Speak: Zion Williamson

Stan Van Gundy shows us why Zion Williamson's success has been worth the wait.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:03
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2019
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2019

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Feb 28, 2020  |  02:00
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2019
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2019

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Feb 28, 2020  |  02:41
Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors 2-27-20
Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors 2-27-20

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
Feb 27, 2020  |  02:09
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
Feb 27, 2020  |  03:35
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
Feb 27, 2020  |  08:00
