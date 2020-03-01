Pelicans recall Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Erie Bayhawks

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Alexander-Walker, who was originally assigned to Erie on Feb. 26, appeared in two games for the BayHawks, averaging 16.5 points while shooting .416 from three-point range, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest.

Selected 17th overall out of Virginia Tech in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker, 6-5, 205, has appeared in 41 games for New Orleans, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.2 minutes per contest.