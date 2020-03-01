Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans recall Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Erie Bayhawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Alexander-Walker, who was originally assigned to Erie on Feb. 26, appeared in two games for the BayHawks, averaging 16.5 points while shooting .416 from three-point range, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest.
Selected 17th overall out of Virginia Tech in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker, 6-5, 205, has appeared in 41 games for New Orleans, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.2 minutes per contest.
Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20
Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
All Videos
Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20
Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
| 02:12
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-1-20
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans match up against the Lakers.
| 01:54
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Game 59 - Feb. 28, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:43
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104
Brandon Ingram scores 29 points and 7 assists as New Orleans beat Cleveland, 116-104.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-28-2020
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 03:42
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:30
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2020
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:02
NBA GameTime: Pelicans rolling with Zion Williamson at the helm
Ro Parrish, Steve Smith, and Dave Joerger discuss the Pelicans pulling within 2 games of the 8-seed in the Western Conference after a win over the Cavaliers.
| 00:03
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry 2-28-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center on February 28, 2020.
| 06:11
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-28-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 07:13
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
Brandon Ingram scores 29 points as New Orleans beat Cleveland Friday night.
| 00:01
60-Second Recap: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 12 Assists vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dished out 12 assists in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Nicolo Melli finger roll
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli drives down the lane, finishing with the finger roll.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes one-handed slam
Defense leads to offense as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball strips the ball, leading to a fastbreak one-handed slam by Jaxson Hayes.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors blocks Darius Garland
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors protects the paint with the block on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Brandon Ingram finishes through contact
February 28, 2020: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
| 00:24
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Zion Williamson starts hot for New Orleans
Steve Smith is in the film room to break down Zion Williamson's fast start against the Cavaliers.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart feeds Brandon Ingram on his way to the rim for the slam.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jrue Holiday crossover
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday crosses up the defense on the way to the rim.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: JJ Redick to Jaxson Hayes Alley-Oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick throws up the lob for rookie Jaxson Hayes.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors taps to Zion Williamson for slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors taps the rebound to Zion Williamson for the second chance slam.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Lonzo Ball throws deep to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws the long pass to Zion Williamson for the fastbreak finish.
| 00:16
Coach Speak: Zion Williamson
Stan Van Gundy shows us why Zion Williamson's success has been worth the wait.
| 00:03
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2019
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:00
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:41
Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 02:09
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 03:35
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 08:00
NEXT UP: