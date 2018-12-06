Pelicans recall Kenrich Williams from Westchester Knicks

December 6, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie forward Kenrich Williams from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

In his second assignment with Westchester, Williams appeared in two games, averaging 13.5 points on .523 shooting from the floor, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. In five total games with the Knicks this season, Williams has averaged 13.4 points on .547 shooting from the field, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Williams, 6-7, 210, has appeared in five games for New Orleans, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.