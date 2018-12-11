Pelicans recall Frank Jackson from Texas Legends

December 11, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie guard Frank Jackson from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. Jackson, who was assigned to Texas on Dec. 4, appeared in three games for the Legends, averaging 29.0 points on .516 shooting from the floor, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Jackson, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 15 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.3 points in 12.0 minutes per contest.