Pelicans announce updated start times for upcoming home games

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today updated start times for three of their upcoming home games:

Monday, January 25 vs. San Antonio will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

Wednesday, January 27 vs. Washington will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

Saturday, January 30 vs. Houston will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST (previously 6:00 p.m. CST)