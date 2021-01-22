Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans announce updated start times for upcoming home games
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today updated start times for three of their upcoming home games:
Monday, January 25 vs. San Antonio will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)
Wednesday, January 27 vs. Washington will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)
Saturday, January 30 vs. Houston will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST (previously 6:00 p.m. CST)
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
