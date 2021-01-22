New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz on January 19, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans announce updated start times for upcoming home games

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Jan 21, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today updated start times for three of their upcoming home games:

Monday, January 25 vs. San Antonio will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

Wednesday, January 27 vs. Washington will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

Saturday, January 30 vs. Houston will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST (previously 6:00 p.m. CST)

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.

2020-21 Game #13: Pelicans at Jazz

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
Jan 20, 2021  |  03:02
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-19-21
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-19-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
Jan 20, 2021  |  08:22
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 17 points in the 118-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 19.
Jan 19, 2021  |  01:54
Zion Williamson totals 32 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Zion Williamson totals 32 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 32 points in the 118-102 loss at Utah on Jan. 19.
Jan 19, 2021  |  02:00
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 188-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan 19.
Jan 19, 2021  |  01:58
Josh Hart steal & score | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Josh Hart steal & score | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates the turnover and finishes on the defensive end.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:16
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flushes home the put-back slam.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:08
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the three-pointer from the top of the circle.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:19
Steven Adams assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Steven Adams assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams delivers a full-court dime to Zion Williamson for the score.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:08
Lonzo Ball dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Lonzo Ball dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Lonzo Ball in transition for the dunk.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:12
JJ Redick triple plus the foul | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
JJ Redick triple plus the foul | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the three-pointer through contact for the four-point play opportunity.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram monster block | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Brandon Ingram monster block | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram denies the Derrick Favors dunk attempt.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson two-handed dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Zion Williamson two-handed dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball creates the turnover and passes ahead to Zion Williamson for the slam.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:12
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe steps up and knocks down the three-pointer.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:15
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Jazz | January 19, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Jazz | January 19, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Utah
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Utah

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Utah to take on the Jazz in back-to-back games on January 19 and 21, 2021.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:30
