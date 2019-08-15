Pelicans announce Erie Bayhawks coaching staff for 2019-20 season

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the coaching staff for their NBA G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, ahead of the 2019-20 season. Ryan Pannone has been named head coach, while Greivis Vásquez will serve as the associate head coach. Additionally, Mery Andrade and TJ Saint will serve as assistant coaches on Pannone’s staff.

A native of Clearwater, Fla., Pannone most recently served as an assistant coach with the Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem during the 2018-19 season, and also serves as the advance scout and video coordinator of the Angola Men’s National team. A seasoned international coach, Pannone served as the head coach of BC Prievidza of Slovakia during the 2017-18 campaign, and previously held assistant coaching positions in Korea (LG Lakers – 2015-17), Germany (Hanau White Wings – 2015-16) and China (Guangzhou Long Lions – 2012-13).

This will be Pannone’s second stint in Erie, as he served as an assistant coach with the BayHawks during the 2014-15 season. Last month, Pannone served as an assistant coach for the Pelicans’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Vásquez was selected 28th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2010 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Maryland. The native of Caracas, Venezuela, appeared in 401 career regular season games with Memphis, New Orleans, Sacramento, Toronto, Milwaukee and Brooklyn, posting averages of 9.0 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per contest. Vásquez recently served as an assistant coach for the Pelicans’ 2019 NBA Summer League team.

Andrade joins the BayHawks after serving as an assistant coach for the University of San Diego Women’s Basketball team for the past four seasons. The native of Lisbon, Portugal, began coaching after a successful professional playing career that spanned over 10 seasons in both the WNBA and Europe. Andrade began her playing career with the WNBA's Cleveland Rockers, after being drafted in 1999 with the 23rd overall pick following a four-year collegiate career at Old Dominion. Andrade played for Cleveland from 1999-2002 and played one season with the Charlotte Sting (2004). Additionally, her international career included multiple stops in Italy from 2001-12, and again during the 2014-15 season, and Portugal during the 2012-13 season.

Saint heads to Erie after serving as the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia Men’s Basketball team during the 2018-19 season. Prior to joining the Georgia basketball program, Saint was the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons from 2014-18. In addition to his primary duties, Saint held player development responsibilities, was the lead coach for pre-draft workouts, a coach for free agent mini camps and an assistant coach on the Pistons’ Summer League teams.

Saint earned a bachelor’s degree in business development from Belmont in 2010 and a master’s of science in effective teaching and leadership from Butler in 2013, serving as an assistant coach while enrolled at both universities.