Zion Williamson medical update
Forward has been cleared to participate in full team activities
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Wednesday, Nov. 24, was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.
Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression toward returning to play. An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined.
