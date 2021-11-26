Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 13: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13, 2021 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson medical update

Forward has been cleared to participate in full team activities
by Pelicans.com
Posted: Nov 26, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Wednesday, Nov. 24, was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.

Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression toward returning to play. An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined.

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
Nov 26, 2021  |  01:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
Nov 26, 2021  |  01:54
Devonte' Graham with ice in his veins! | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Devonte' Graham with ice in his veins!
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:34
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:14
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:22
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:16
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  07:12
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:02
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:58
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:40
Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  08:39
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:51
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. Washington Wizards (11-24-2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:06
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 21 points in 24 minutes vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:32
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 26 vs. Washington Wizards 10-24-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:04
Highlights: Josh Hart efficient 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 4th quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:53
Willy Hernangómez drains the triple | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez joins the fun from downtown vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 3rd quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:15
Josh Hart buzzer-beating mid-court and-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the buzzer from the logo and gets the four-point play opportunity vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:46
Josh Hart banks it home | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the smooth bank shot late in the shot clock vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:16
Jonas Valanciunas' paint moves on point | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas showing off his strong paint game vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:29
Josh Hart starts half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the strong take to start the 2nd half vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:20
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 2nd quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:00
Jonas Valanciunas with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was hot early vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:11
Brandon Ingram drains the fade-away | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes it look easy on the fade away jumper vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham takes Kuzma on show and go | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham with the pretty show and go layup vs. Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:15
Josh Hart tricky with the reverse | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finishes with the reverse layup off the nice fake vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:27
