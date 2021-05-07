Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Zion Williamson Injury Update
May 7, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson underwent a series of diagnostic testing at Ochsner Health yesterday prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia. A CT scan revealed a fractured left ring finger. He will be sidelined indefinitely. A treatment plan and timetable for his return to play will be determined upon further evaluation.
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
| 02:09
Jaxson Hayes with an active 2nd quarter | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes came up big in the 2nd quarter vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
| 01:20
Jaxson Hayes pick and roll dunk | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the pick and roll vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
| 00:15
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
| 01:49
Naji Marshall alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall with the nice alley-oop pass in transition to Jaxson Hayes vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
| 00:18
Eric Bledsoe with the hanging And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the fall-away and-1 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
| 00:19
Lonzo Ball with the steal then the triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball grabs the steal then knocks down the triple vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
| 00:23
David Griffin on Zion Williamson's injury, signings of Naji Marshall & Didi Louzada
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin presser on the injuries of Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram as well as the Pelicans' signings of Naji Marshall and Didi Louzada.
| 13:40
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Philadelphia to kick off their final road stretch of the regular season against the 76ers on Friday, May 7, 2021.
| 00:31
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, the Charlotte Hornets on May 9 and the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10.
| 00:33
Stan Van Gundy talks Pelicans' resilience at Shootaround ahead of 76ers 5-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy addressed the media following Pelicans Shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
| 06:15
Pelicans vs. Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights 5/4/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 66 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:00
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 4
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
| 00:02
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 04:46
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 03:38
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 08:36
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 04:51
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 01:54
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points in a win vs. the Golden State Warriors.
| 01:58
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball matching his career-high with 33 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
| 00:01
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview after matching a career-high in points with 33 vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 02:18
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the late steal to help seal the win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 01:47
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the clutch step-back jumper late in the 4th quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:29
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans James Johnson cuts to the basket and finishes with the dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:13
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes follows his shot and puts it back with a HUGE dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:17
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the pretty reverse layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
| 01:36
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - A pair of blocks from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and center Steven Adams vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:22
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the step-back three pointer vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:18
