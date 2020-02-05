Update: Zion Williamson upgraded to available with right toe sprain for Chicago Bulls game

UPDATE

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available with a right toe sprain for Thursday's game at the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans (20-31) has two players listed as out, including reserve forward Kenrich Williams, who started 18 games during the early portion of the regular season but has remained out of the mix in recent weeks due to right lower back soreness. He is joined by Darius Miller (Achilles) as out on the team’s injury report.