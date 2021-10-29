Zach Kram on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 29, 2021
The Ringer's Zach Kram joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss his article ranking the best young cores in the NBA.
Jaxson Hayes on ankle recovery, bench scoring | Pelicans Post-Practice Interview 10-28-21
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes on how his ankle is and the bench production through the first five games.
| 02:29
Willie Green on team through first five games | Pelicans Post-Practice Media Availability 10-28-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks on the state of the team through the first five games as well as injury updates on Josh Hart, Zion Williamson and Garrett Temple.
| 05:35
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Zion's leadership | Pelicans Post-Practice Media Availability 10/28/21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media about his recent shooting struggles and Zion's leadership.
| 05:23
Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 06:38
Willie Green on team's loss to Atlanta Hawks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 05:24
Devonte' Graham on team's progress, offensive performance | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 04:53
Herbert Jones on defending Trae Young | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 02:28
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points in the team's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notches 16 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas records 16 points in the team's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 01:28
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham racks up 21 points in the team's loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
| 02:02
Herbert Jones euro-step to the rim | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets to the rim with the euro-step around the Hawks defense.
| 00:09
Jonas Valanciunas blocks Trey Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas protects the paint and blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trey Young.
| 00:18
Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III collects the rebound and gets it right back for the slam.
| 00:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drive and score | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives to the rim and finishes with the left hand.
| 00:16
Devonte' Graham halftime buzzer beater | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the triple at the buzzer to give the Pels a six-point lead at the half.
| 00:29
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas fights for the second chance bucket and tips it home for two.
| 00:17
Jackson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams home the alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
| 00:11
Garrett Temple fast-break jam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple slams it home on the fast-break.
| 00:09
Devonte' Graham fast-break finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Following a Brandon Ingram block, New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham leads the fast break for the finish at the rim.
| 00:14
Brandon Ingram bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up for jumper and draws the contact.
| 00:17
Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about his status against the Atlanta Hawks following shootaround practice on October 27, 2021.
| 03:00
Trey Murphy on regular season adjustments, Herb Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about regular season adjustments and the defense of his teammate Herb Jones following shootaround practice ahead of the team's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 02:17
Willie Green on Herbert Jones, Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice Interview 10-26-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks on what Herb Jones means to the team, Josh Hart's recovery and more.
| 05:01
Nickel Alexander-Walker on defensive scheme vs Timberwolves | Pelicans Practice Interview 10-26-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media about the team's defensive gameplan in the win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 25, 2021.
| 03:58
Herbert Jones on initiating offense | Pelicans Practice Availability 10-26-21
Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks on his role in the offense and being a ball handler.
| 02:27
Jonas Valanciunas on performance in the win | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks on the first win of the season.
| 03:34
Brandon Ingram on his game | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Brandon Ingram on Herb Jones and his performance in the win.
| 06:03
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, first win | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Devonte' Graham speaks on the first win of the season.
| 05:11
Willie Green on first win | Pelicans at Timberwolves Postgame 10-25-21
Willie Green recaps the first win of the season.
| 08:06
Jonas Valanciunas On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans-Timberwolves 10-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with Jen Hale about the team's win & his 22-point, 23 rebound performance against the Timberwolves.
| 01:32
