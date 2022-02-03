Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple out, Josh Hart questionable for Friday at Denver

New Orleans’ second unit played a vital role Tuesday in erasing a 15-point second-half deficit at Detroit, allowing the Pelicans to even their record at 1-1 on a road trip against Central Division opponents. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, two members of that group will not be available to play Friday at Denver in the team’s third road game of this week. Willy Hernangomez and Garrett Temple were placed in health and safety protocols and are listed as out on Thursday afternoon’s official injury update by the team.

Hernangomez and Temple join Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) as out for New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Josh Hart (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable. Willie Green said after Thursday’s practice that Hart is expected to go through shootaround in Denver before a decision is made on whether Hart will play at Ball Arena.

For Denver, reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic sat out Wednesday’s game at Utah due to a toe injury. Also listed as out against the Jazz were Aaron Gordon (hamstring), DeMarcus Cousins (foot) and Vlatko Cancar (foot). Sidelined by long-term injuries are Denver starters Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (19-32, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win at Detroit

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

DENVER (28-23, 6TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Utah

Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 8: Denver 120, at New Orleans 114 (OT)

Jan. 28: Denver 116, at New Orleans 105

Feb. 4: at Denver, 8 p.m.

March 6: at Denver, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 38-28 (Nuggets won last 4); Denver 4-1 in postseason (2009 Western Conference first round)