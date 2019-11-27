Pelicans injury report graphic

Updated Injury Report for Pelicans-Lakers game: Derrick Favors out, Lonzo Ball questionable

Posted: Nov 27, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors has been ruled out for Wednesday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers because of personal reasons. Guard Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable with a stomach virus.

Guard Josh Hart remains questionable with a left ankle sprain and and forwards Zion Williamson and Darius Miller remain officially out on the injury report.

The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.

Tags
Favors, Derrick, Hart, Josh, Miller, Darius, Williamson, Zion, Lakers

Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!







Related Content

Favors, Derrick

Hart, Josh

Miller, Darius

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter