Updated Injury Report for Pelicans-Lakers game: Derrick Favors out, Lonzo Ball questionable
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors has been ruled out for Wednesday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers because of personal reasons. Guard Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable with a stomach virus.
Guard Josh Hart remains questionable with a left ankle sprain and and forwards Zion Williamson and Darius Miller remain officially out on the injury report.
The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.
