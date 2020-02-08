Updated injury report for Pelicans game vs. Indiana Pacers: Zion Williamson questionable, Brandon Ingram doubtful

The New Orleans Pelicans updated their injury report for Saturday night's game at the Indiana Pacers and listed rookie forward Zion Williamson as questionable and downgraded All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to doubtful.

Ingram sprained his right ankle in Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls. Williamson is listed as having a left ankle sprain.

The other players on the New Orleans injury report – Kenrich Williams and Darius Miller – are both listed as out. Williams has right lower back soreness, while Miller has been sidelined all of 2019-20 due to right Achilles surgery.