Transcript: Pelicans guard/forward Kenrich Williams media availability - July 14, 2020

Kenrich Williams Media Availability – July 14, 2020

On how he spent his time during quarantine:

"I've just been working hard. Since the season ended, I've been trying to strengthen my back up. Doing a lot of weights, a lot of conditioning stuff just trying to strengthen my back mainly."

On how important it was to work on his offensive game during the break and how he feels about his offensive game now:

"I feel good. Like I said, I was working on really just all parts of my game, mainly offensively too, but it feels good to just get back out there and just play again really. I had a hard time moving with my back injury, so it was good these last couple of months, I was able to put some good work in and improve."

On how hard it was to go from being injured to the NBA season getting postponed when he was close to returning to play:

"It was super tough because I kind of rehabbed up to a good point before the season ended. I think God just blessed me with some more time because I was able to strengthen my back after the pandemic. A couple of months went by, and I was able to get some extra work in and just improve."

On when he started to feel like himself regarding the back injury:

"First of all, it feels good. It's a blessing just to be back out here. You don't understand just taking the game – you don't take the game for granted, but it's a blessing to be back out here. Five-on-five has been going good. Everybody looks like we came in shape. I think defensively, we look really good. It's just overall good, man.”

On how satisfying it would be for the Pelicans to make the playoffs despite the rough start to the season:

"I think it would be great to make the playoffs, but we just don't want to be satisfied with just making the playoffs. We want to make some noise in the playoffs. No matter who we're playing, we want to come out and try to win, and that's our goal."

On how important it was that he was able to rehab at the facility throughout this process and how much he saw Zion Williamson during that time:

"I think it was good to be able to get some time. I saw Zion in the gym, but because of the corona [virus], our time slots were a little different, so he (would) come in after me, but we were able to go there and get some work in. Just them being able to open the gym for us during that time was huge. I think it helped us both, me and Zion, in the recovery and rehab point of view. It helped us a lot."