Transcript: Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker media availability - July 19, 2020

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Media Availability – July 19, 2020

On how much he has looked over his game film defensively and the adjustment from being a college point guard to an NBA point guard:

"It hasn't been the smoothest past, really, but it's been fun. Fortunately, I've had great vets and guys that are willing to be patient with me, take their time with me, explain things to me, break things down, so that's been really good. Over that hiatus period, I was able to really just watch myself in different ways: on YouTube, smart highlights, or whether it was film from the games I had. Like I said before, mentioning to our film guys about Manu Ginóbili and stuff like that. So, I really try to evaluate where I was in that time and took a step back to see how I can improve and I feel more mature and like it's starting to slow down."

On if there was any part of his game that he improved on during the hiatus:

"I would say just being able to get to the basket and finish. Not being able to shoot, being in a cast, it was a lot of finishing and working. When I got out of the cast, working my way back into finishing and small stuff like that, being able to gradually move back until the wrist got it’s strength back. But I would say finishing and getting to the basket."

On the importance of having an energetic bench and how that will impact the game:

"Fortunately, we all hype each other up. We don't have guys giving out negative energy. Rich (Kenrich Williams) especially, Kenrich is the best at it. He's always giving out positive vibes to everybody, talking to everybody. So, him coming off the bench with his energy, you know one guy does it, it starts to spiral effect, and everyone starts to do it. It's kind of infectious."

On what message he will wear on his jersey and which one did he pick:

"Yeah. I decided to wear 'Vote.' I feel like it's very important. Somebody said it to me, and it kind of resonated with me, that the way things change is through voting. Riots broke out and people were trying to express themselves in different ways, but if we want to see change, we should probably vote. There are some interesting statistics that were given to me about voting when Barack (Obama) was president, and then after his presidency till now, the numbers were down and I think it's important that everyone votes."

On what he considers his dominant hand and what hand he uses to do everyday things:

"Somebody told me when you brush your teeth with your off-hand, it wakes you up in the morning. So I've tried to brush my teeth with the left. It started to become a comfortable, routine. It really just depends. I don't really think too much into it, I just try to play. But fortunately, from a young age, my uncles taught me that whatever you can do with your right hand, you should be able to do with your left, and so I just let that resonate with me. Every day if I was shooting form shots, it would be five right, five left, then slowly but surely it started to come along to where I see them as equally strong."