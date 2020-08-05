Transcript: Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball media availability - August 5, 2020

Lonzo Ball Media Availability – August 5, 2020

On how fun it is to have so many offensive weapons as a point guard:

"It’s really fun. Like you said, I have a lot of weapons I can use, a lot of guys that can make plays. A lot of guys run the floor and I can get them the ball early and get them in their spots. They’re great with the ball, so I’m really happy when I’m on the court.”

On the tight Western Conference standings for the eighth and ninth seed:

"There’s a lot of talented teams in the west. Unfortunately we got off to a slow start this year, but we’re grateful to still be in the race. These next five games are very important for us, just to give us a chance.”

On if the Pelicans were able to do more of what they wanted to do in transition against Memphis:

"For sure. I think there’s still another level we can go to, but we’re moving in the right direction. We know we’re at our best when we’re playing fast. Just trying to get the ball up as fast as possible is what I was trying to do in that game.”

On the barbershop experience inside the bubble:

"I’ve been in the barbershop one time. I’m probably going to go back today. It’s cool in there; they have a nice little lounge in our hotel. Very welcoming, and it’s kind of like a normal barbershop honestly.”

“When I went, there was two chairs and then a lady that can do your feet and hands, and a lady who braids hair. It’s just a normal setting, I feel like. The guys are very welcoming. There’s a TV in there so we can watch whoever else is playing at the same time. It’s just good vibes I feel like.

On if it is hard to get an appointment at the barbershop:

“For guys like me who try to schedule the last day, yeah. I think if you schedule on time or early, you should be fine.

On what he liked most about the Pelicans’ defense against Memphis:

"I think we played as a unit. We showed a lot of effort. We knew we had to win that game, so I think guys were a little more encouraged to get into the ball and be in the spots they were supposed to be in, and ultimately it led to a win.”

On his fit with Zion Williamson and if he approaches the game differently when the two are on the floor together:

"Obviously he brings a different dynamic to the team, definitely to my game…whether it’s the hit-ahead, the pick-and-roll, or him just coming and handing the ball off and then rolling after that. For me, it helps me a lot. Like I’ve said before, we’re happy to have him back.”