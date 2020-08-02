Transcript: Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball media availability - August 2, 2020

Lonzo Ball Media Availability – August 2, 2020

On how the Pelicans will reduce the number of turnovers moving forward:

"I think just getting a better flow in the offense. I think we're a little out of rhythm right now, and that's kind of messing everybody up. Just really getting to our spots earlier, playing with better pace, and going from there."

On balancing the Pelicans' future but also trying to win now:

"I mean, we know we're our best with him (Zion Williamson) on the floor. Unfortunately, he had to go home for a little bit and then come back and getting into the rhythm of things. It's tough being out there – he only gets to play 12 minutes, so obviously it's going to make it harder for us to win, but we're happy that he's here at least and we've just got to do what we can to push forward."

On how the Pelicans can reduce turnovers and get back into their rhythm:

"I think just trying to get back to playing how we were before the break, really. It starts tomorrow. It's basically a must-win game for us, so we have to give it our all tomorrow."

On the film that Alvin Gentry talked about in practice today:

"I mean based off the film you can see that we're two different teams right now compared to how we were before the break versus how we are now. Whatever we have to do to get back to playing to how we were before, we’ve got to do it…whether that's mentally or just watching more film, I don't know, but hopefully we can put it all together tomorrow."