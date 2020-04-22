Trajan Langdon to serve as guest analyst for encore presentation of Pelicans vs. Pacers on FOX Sports New Orleans

FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming continues tonight at 7:00 p.m. as General Manager Trajan Langdon breaks down the Pelicans’ road win over the Indiana Pacers from February 8, 2020.

During tonight’s telecast, Langdon will break down four plays including delay action leading to a Derrick Favors floater (1st qtr – 6:35), stingy one-on-one defense by Nicolò Melli resulting in a Jrue Holiday steal (1st qtr – 2:09), team defense forcing a tough contested shot (2nd qtr – 2:23), and a big late-game bucket by Lonzo Ball (4th qtr – 1:15).

Prior to tip-off, Pelicans radio studio host Daniel Sallerson will join sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on “Pelicans Playback” at 6:30 p.m. “Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.

Pelicans encore games on FOX Sports New Orleans are available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:

⦁ Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

⦁ DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

⦁ AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

⦁ Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans can be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.