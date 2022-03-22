Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans and ASM Global

In conjunction with yesterday’s announcement by the City of New Orleans, ASM Global and the New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the Smoothie King Center will lift the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements at Pelicans home games. Effective immediately, fans will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into the arena.

As of March 3, 2022, the City of New Orleans’ indoor mask mandate has been lifted. Masks are no longer required inside the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Smoothie King Center recommend that guests be vaccinated, stay up to date with booster shots, and carefully assess their own health and safety risks prior to entering the venue.

The Pelicans will continue to work closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health, and ASM Global to monitor CDC health and safety guidance.