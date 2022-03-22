Layne Murdoch Jr.

Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans and ASM Global

Posted: Mar 22, 2022

In conjunction with yesterday’s announcement by the City of New Orleans, ASM Global and the New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the Smoothie King Center will lift the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements at Pelicans home games. Effective immediately, fans will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into the arena.

As of March 3, 2022, the City of New Orleans’ indoor mask mandate has been lifted. Masks are no longer required inside the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Smoothie King Center recommend that guests be vaccinated, stay up to date with booster shots, and carefully assess their own health and safety risks prior to entering the venue.

The Pelicans will continue to work closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health, and ASM Global to monitor CDC health and safety guidance.

CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.

CJ McCollum on building leads, 4th quarter defense | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:34
Naji Marshall on team's execution, Herb Jones ejection | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:45
Willie Green on road trip, late game execution | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  01:50
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 24 points, 18 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 24 points and 18 rebounds in the team's road loss against the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:02
Highlights: CJ McCollum leads team with 27 points vs. Charlotte Hornets | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the team with 27 points in the team's road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 21, 2022.
Mar 21, 2022  |  02:02
Jose Alvarado hits three in transition | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy pushes the pace and feeds Jose Alvarado for the transition three.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas hanging on the rim | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas goes up for the big slam.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:15
Jose Alvarado sky-high floater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado collects his own miss and goes back up with the high floater.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scores through the contact for the three-point play.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:15
Jonas Valanciunas drive and-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drives to the rim for the score and-1.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:22
CJ McCollum drills triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball around the horn and find guard CJ McCollum for the weak side triple.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes beats the halftime buzzer | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall pushes down the floor and drops a dime to Jaxson Hayes for the buzzer-beating layup at the half.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:16
Herbert Jones steal from behind | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/22/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones sneaks up on the Hornets and steals the pass from behind the play.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum dances and scores | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum sets up the defense and knocks down the floater.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:08
Naji Marshall fast-break reverse bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
Following Jonas Valanciunas' block on Montrezl Harrell, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall races the floor and scores on the reverse layup.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:14
Willy Hernangomez strides for the slam | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez find a clear lane to the rim for the slam dunk.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:09
Devonte' Graham down the lane | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives down the lane for the score.
Mar 21, 2022  |  00:16
Chris Kreider talks Trey Murphy's journey | Pelicans-Hornets Pregame 3/21/22
New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale speaks with Chris Kreider who coached Trey Murphy at Rice University.
Mar 21, 2022  |  01:48
Pelicans-Hornets pregame with Willie Green 3/21/2022
Pelicans-Hornets LIVE Pregame: New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green addresses the media prior to the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets (3/21/2022).
Mar 21, 2022  |  05:16
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks from the Pelicans' 117-112 win (3/20/22).
Mar 21, 2022  |  03:04
Jonas Valanciunas on team's character after win | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  03:32
CJ McCollum on team's progress after beating Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  05:33
Jose Alvarado on strong night in win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  04:50
Willie Green on win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
Mar 20, 2022  |  05:31
Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:59
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:25
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:56
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:59
Jose Alvarado on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's on-court interview with Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans' win vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  01:30
Jose Alvarado clutch late game drive and finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up clutch late with a nice drive and finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
Mar 20, 2022  |  00:32
