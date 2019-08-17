Statement From Gayle Benson on the death of Nancy Parker

New Orleans Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson offered the following statement on the passing of local news anchor Nancy Parker

“On behalf of my late husband Tom, to the family of WVUE-FOX 8, we offer our deepest sympathy to the tragic loss of Nancy Parker. Nancy was an outstanding, Emmy Award winning news anchor, who fostered great trust with both those who she covered and with her viewers in the New Orleans area. Not only was she a leader in local television, she was a devoted wife to her husband Glynn and their children. My thoughts and prayers go out to Nancy’s family.”