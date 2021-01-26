Darius Miller
Pelicans

San Antonio at New Orleans game postponed

Posted: Jan 25, 2021

JANUARY 25, 2021

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game.

Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 1-25-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about continuing to get better prior to the Pelicans game against the Spurs on January 25, 2021.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 1-25-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 1-25-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about continuing to get better prior to the Pelicans game against the Spurs on January 25, 2021.
Jan 25, 2021  |  08:11
Pelicans at Timberwolves Slo-Mo Highlights (1/23/21)
Now Playing

Pelicans at Timberwolves Slo-Mo Highlights (1/23/21)

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 15 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Jan 24, 2021  |  01:09
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Jan 24, 2021  |  03:14
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Jan 24, 2021  |  03:09
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Jan 23, 2021  |  04:07
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Jan 23, 2021  |  08:32
Game Recap: Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 110
Now Playing

Game Recap: Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 110

The Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans, 120-110. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 18 points and two steals, while Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Brandon Ing
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram scores 30 points | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram scores 30 points | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 30 points in the loss to Minnesota on Jan. 23.
Jan 23, 2021  |  01:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 23.
Jan 23, 2021  |  01:58
Brandon Ingram emphatic dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram emphatic dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram elevates for the emphatic slam.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes denies the shot attempt high above the rim.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:14
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson pins the shot attempt against the glass.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:11
Lonzo Ball step-back jumper | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball step-back jumper | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the step-back jump shot.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:24
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cleans up the miss and flushes home the dunk.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:12
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes coast-to-coast for the two-handed slam.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram reverse layup | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram reverse layup | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram completes the reverse layup for the score.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:12
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Timberwolves | January 23, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Timberwolves | January 23, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23 at 7 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 23, 2021  |  00:30
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on team energy level ahead Minnesota Timberwolves | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on team energy level ahead Minnesota Timberwolves | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/22/2021. Alexander-Walker talks about the team's energy level heading into Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jan 22, 2021  |  04:20
Stan Van Gundy on improving defensively, finishing the road trip | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy on improving defensively, finishing the road trip | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/22/2021. Van Gundy talked about the importance of the Pelicans improving on the defensive side of the ball.
Jan 22, 2021  |  07:50
Brandon Ingram Recaps Jazz game, talks six-game road trip | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram Recaps Jazz game, talks six-game road trip | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/22/2021. Ingram recaps the Jazz game and talks about the Pelicans six-game road trip.
Jan 22, 2021  |  03:30
Pelicans at Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights (1/21/21)
Now Playing

Pelicans at Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights (1/21/21)

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' battle against the Utah Jazz in Game 14 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Jan 22, 2021  |  01:17
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota

The New Orleans Pelicans conclude their road trip with a stop in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Jan 22, 2021  |  00:29
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-21-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Jan 22, 2021  |  01:58
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-21-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Jan 22, 2021  |  06:28
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-21-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Jan 22, 2021  |  03:31
Zion Williamson puts up 27 points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson puts up 27 points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 27 points vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
Jan 21, 2021  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-21-20
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-21-20

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
Jan 21, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Steven Adams for the dunk | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Steven Adams for the dunk | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with great vision passes to Steven Adams for the dunk at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
Jan 21, 2021  |  00:24
Zion amazing body control on the up and under | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Zion amazing body control on the up and under | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives the paint and makes a beautiful hanging bucket at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
Jan 21, 2021  |  00:22
Lonzo starts the 2nd half with five quick points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo starts the 2nd half with five quick points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball started the second half off fast with 5 early points at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
Jan 21, 2021  |  00:28
Tags
Pelicans, Spurs

Related Content

Pelicans

Spurs

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter