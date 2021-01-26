Pelicans
San Antonio at New Orleans game postponed
JANUARY 25, 2021
The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game.
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 1-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about continuing to get better prior to the Pelicans game against the Spurs on January 25, 2021.
