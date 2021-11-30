Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Radio Calls of the Game | Pelicans at Clippers - November 29, 2021
Hear Todd Graffagnini's call of Jonas Valanciunas' career night against the Clippers
Check out some of the best calls from New Orleans Pelicans radio play-by-play voice Todd Graffagnini following the team's 123-104 win over the LA Clippers, including Jonas Valanciunas' career night with 39 points and seven first half three-pointers
Audio Link
24 Seconds with Brandon Ingram presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about what completes his outfits, his guilty pleasure food, and more.
| 00:40
Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 06:10
Willie Green | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 10:29
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 07:48
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 03:33
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Clippers 104
Jonas Valanciunas recorded a career-high 39 points (7-8 3pt FG), along with 15 rebounds for the Pelicans as they defeated the Clippers, 123-104. Brandon Ingram added 27 points and seven rebounds for t
| 00:01
Nightly Notable: Jonas Valanciunas | Nov. 29
Jonas Valanciunas shoots 7-for-7 from 3-point en route to a career-high 39 points along with 15 rebounds in a win over the Clippers.
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. LA Clippers 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points in the team's win vs. the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores career-high 39 points vs. LA Clippers 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up a career-high 39 points in the team's win vs. the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 00:01
Jonas Valanciunas On-Court Postgame Interview | 11/29/21 vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with Jen Hale following his career-night in the team's win over the Clippers.
| 01:22
Herbert Jones baseline cut and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones cuts down the baseline and finishes on the reverse.
| 00:22
Garrett Temple beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down the triple at the end of the third quarter.
| 00:16
Josh Hart lobs to Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart lobs up the fastbreak, alley-oop pass to Brandon Ingram for the slam.
| 00:24
Jonas Valanciunas drills seven triples in the first half | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas gets the hot hand in the first half, knocking down seven triples against the LA Clippers.
| 01:24
Jonas Valanciunas cleans up around the rim | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas cleans up at the rim with the second chance slam.
| 00:22
Willy Hernangomez throwdown | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez runs the floor for the fastbreak slam.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram gets the roll | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds his spot, rises up for the jumper and gets the roll for the score.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram hits corner three | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram in the corner for the triple.
| 00:15
Herbert Jones drive and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drives to the rim and finishes with the lay-up and-1.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram on overcoming offensive struggles | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:58
Willy Hernangomez on Utah's physicality, lessons learned | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:46
Willie Green on the loss, Jaxson Hayes in 4Q | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:20
Jaxson Hayes knocks down the 3 | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the triple against the Jazz.
| 00:09
Devonte' Graham floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gets to his spot in the paint to sink the floater.
| 00:09
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez slides past the Jazz for the slam.
| 00:11
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tips home the second chance bucket.
| 00:20
Josh Hart drive and score | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drive to the rim for the score against the Jazz.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram tough shot over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram spins for the tough fadeaway over Utah's Rudy Gobert
| 00:16
Play of the Day: Devonte' Graham
Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits game-winner against Utah Jazz on November 26, 2021
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram on second win in a row | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
| 04:14
